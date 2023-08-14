Less then five years after the town of Saint Andrews' last lengthy municipal plan review, they'll be going through the process again.
As part of amalgamation with the communities of Chamcook and Bayside, the municipality is starting the process of reviewing its municipal plan and zoning bylaws. The last review ran over a year from 2019 to 2020, and took "a considerable amount of consultation, time and effort," according to Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson.
"Just like every municipality that's been reformed across New Brunswick ... they'll have to review their plans," he said. "The good news is that plan is still new, so there's a lot of good things in it, we just have to go through it."
Town planner Xander Gopen told a council meeting Tuesday that the goal "is to get through the process in a year," including background research, open houses and stakeholder interviews.
"There'll be a lot of public consultation, and at the tail end of that will start moving into actually drafting bylaws," he said, including zoning bylaws and subdivision bylaws.
He said that by involving council throughout the process, that can help make things move along faster.
Henderson said the concerns involve seeing what in the municipal plans for each community do and don't work for each other.
"It's about weighing everything together," he said. "This is what it is for Saint Andrews, but does that make sense for Chamcook or Bayside? That's where we may see some changes."
He said that when he ran for council he had a focus on "the big issues.".
"Not to say that a municipal plan is not important, but I was kind of like, hey, we just got that done," he said.
"The reality is that it seems like this council, whether they like it or not, is going to have to spend a significant amount of time reviewing bylaws and plans to make them inclusive for the entire new community."
Gopen is set to deliver a full presentation on the process at a meeting Aug. 30.