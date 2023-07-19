SHERBROOKE – For someone so highly regarded in his small Eastern Shore community, Michael Porter is sometimes oddly hard to find — even, one might say, out of the loop.
“I didn’t even know I’d won the thing until Gabriela Schubach and her partner Stuart came knocking on my door to ask me what my email address was,” says the long-time resident, musician, carpenter, and friend to many in Sherbrooke.
“She said that the municipality didn’t have it on file. I had no clue what she was talking about, so I said ‘Why would the municipality want my email address and, while we’re at it, why are you?’ Stuart sort of snickered and said, ‘Well, you’ve won volunteer of the year.’ That really surprised me because there are a lot of volunteers around here.”
Perhaps, but Gabriela and many others here think the recognition is well-deserved and even overdue to the 65-year-old father of five, who has made it his mission to help people wherever and whenever he can.
“I have known Mike for a couple of decades,” says Gabriela, who operates the popular Saturday morning community market in town, where Porter often serenades the crowd, and more. “When we started in 2019, expecting maybe five vendors, I asked if he’d play some guitar for us. I suggested that he put out a hat to collect money, like a busker might.”
Instead, she says, “He offered to donate everything to the food bank [and has] raised thousands of dollars over the past five years. The hard work of setting up all the gear every Saturday and coordinating regular musicians with a drop of talent is what makes this recognition way overdue.”
The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s seems to agree. In the official announcement posted to its website and Facebook page last week, it noted that, “Michael also plays at local benefit concerts and other events. He will be honoured by the province at a luncheon event in Halifax in September and locally at a volunteer appreciation event in the fall. Thank you for all that you do, and congratulations.”
For Porter, perhaps, what comes around goes around. He experienced the kindness of friends and strangers when, several years ago, he and his wife, Sharon, lost just about everything in a house fire.
“We were living in Port Bickerton. It was an old home. We didn’t have any insurance. We lost all my instruments, all my wife’s artwork, all our family stuff. We had a box in the shed with pictures that we’d kind of gleaned out because we had so many photographs... We were basically in shock and trying to make sense of it.”
The community immediately rallied.
“The goodness of people just showed up... I had been playing at fundraisers for years and I ended up playing at my own fundraiser because most the musicians were my friends. They put us back on our feet... It was intense... It was wonderful.”
Porter — whose day job as carpenter for Sherbrooke Village doesn’t seem to get in the way of his other good works for the community — says the notion of fundraising for the food bank came to him almost serendipitously.
“It was only the second Saturday of the market [in 2019]. My friend and fellow musician Hank Avery and I were playing some tunes. It was cloudy, so I took my hat off and put it on the ground. This three-year-old girl walked over and handed me a toonie. I wanted to give it back, but her mother said, ‘No, she wants you to have it.’ So, I threw into the hat. That’s when Hank and I looked at each other and came up with this idea to just put out the hat and donate whatever we got to the food bank.”
Porter isn’t slowing down, but he is spending more of his time encouraging others to get involved in the community.
“Sherbrooke kinda has a limited number of things going on,” he says. “The way I see it, we have to have attractions here that evolve, that aren’t static. Consider the market. Early on, my wife spoke to a lot of the seniors who were selling their baked goods there, and they told her that it had changed their lives. They were on fixed incomes, but now they had a little extra money to be able to go and do things.”
He pauses before adding softly: “It’s important to take care of people who need help, because that could be you.”