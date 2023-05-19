NORTH PERTH – At its May 15 meeting, North Perth council discussed some correspondence they received from It Takes A Village (ITAV) in Listowel. The letter was sent to request that ITAV be permitted to host its Community Access Market in Livingstone Park for the 2023 summer season.
“The objective of the market is to provide affordable, locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables to community members, as well as create an inclusive and engaging event for people to look forward to,” explained Andrea Charest, executive director for ITAV, in her letter.
The market was held during the 2022 season every other Saturday from the June to October growing season.
“The produce was sourced primarily from growers in the Gorrie area and then provided to community members at prices marginally above cost, with the impetus being one of community organization and opportunity, rather than financial profits. The market is intended to give community members agency in determining what they eat and also lessen the isolation many community members expressed feeling,” stated the letter.
Last year, the market saw many different demographics come out, from seniors to families.
“Conversations developed among community members, sharing recipes and stories of huge family gardens and large canning parties. People were coming early and waiting for the market to be set up and others came just to be present, purchasing nothing but sitting for a long time.”
Charest also explained the most “inspiring community engagement pieces” from the market was the button jar, where community members could pre-purchase a button for $5 and another community member would use that button to procure some fresh produce.
“This was nothing short of beautiful,” expressed Charest.
The letter was dated May 3, but was brought before council for consideration on May 15. Council had some opinions on the matter and voiced their concerns during the meeting.
“I’d like to start off by saying, I’m not opposed to what they are wanting to do here, I’m just concerned about the location,” Deputy Mayor Doug Kellum stated.
He then said he had been contacted by residents in the area that not for the event happening so frequently as it’s very busy, both the street and the market.
Kellum then proposed that they move the event to the Steve Kerr Memorial Complex.
Coun. Lee Anne Andriessen then echoed the deputy mayor’s comments, adding that the street will be under construction for the majority of the summer. She worried about the parking and overall congestion on the side streets. She also agreed that they should consider another location. Coun. Matt Richardson agreed that it should be moved to a new spot, then repeated his opinion that he has shared in the past.
“As I said last year, it creates and sets a very dangerous precedent… I certainly fully support the auspices in which they’re doing the market but it creates a dangerous precedent for municipal land… I’m not in favour of this location, I think if we can find another spot.”
Coun. Matt Duncan then raised the idea of going back to It Takes A Village and asking them to consider a different location.
“I don’t think this is a good location, especially this year,” expressed Duncan.
Coun. Neil Anstett then hoped that they could create a list of possible other sites to be short-listed for a possible location prior to the municipal discussion with It Takes A Village.
However, the next regular council meeting for North Perth will be June 5, which is what Mayor Todd Kasenberg warned council when they showed reluctance and a favour to defer. This would then impede on the timeframe of the market, as it is to be hosted beginning in June. Mayor Kasenberg then asked what council preferred, if they wanted to defer or to have staff to have direct negotiations with the organization to choose an alternate location. They then considered the resolution for staff to reach out to It Takes A Village and to determine alternative locations in North Perth for their market.
“Perhaps there are privately owned lands that the applicant could consider,” chimed in Coun. Allan Rothwell before the resolution was voted on.
The resolution was then adjusted to fit Rothwell’s suggestion that alternative locations could be both public or privately owned lands and was passed by council.