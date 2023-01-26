Tammy Whitebean is once more on a mission.
That mission is to work tirelessly until Kahnawake is once and for all given the title of Kraft Hockeyville – and for the community to get the massive arena upgrade funding and the preseason NHL game that come with the designation, the community volunteer said.
“We have actively started it and we are nominated,” she said. “Now, we really, really need the community to do their part.”
Whitebean nominated Kahnawake for the designation of Kraft Hockeyville on the hockeyville.kraftcanada.ca website as of January 3, almost as soon as the 2023 contest was open.
Now, it’s up to the community to go to the website, and input their videos, photos and testimonials to help the Kahnawake entry earn ‘rally points’ on the site.
The top four finalists in terms of rally points will be announced in February. The deadline to get on the site and post your pictures, videos and memories of hockey, and its place in your life, is February 19. Go to the website and click on ‘find my arena’ and type in ‘Kahnawake Sports Complex.’
Should the community earn the title of Kraft Hockeyville, it would be entitled to a $250,000 arena upgrade of the Kahnawake Sports Complex and would be tasked with hosting an NHL preseason game.
“That would be amazing for the arena, especially if it gets to host a preseason game, too. All that money would go into the arena,” Whitebean said. “We really, really need to get the community to post on the site and that would really be a benefit for all us.”
For now, Whitebean said, posting pictures and testimonials is the best way to go about supporting the Hockeyville bid
“Right now, that’s what we need. We need community engagement,” she said.
Please visit www. hockeyville.kraftcanada.ca to post pictures, videos or testimonials.