Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre took two steps closer to solidifying its new leadership Tuesday afternoon in the wake of Lisa Westaway’s resignation as the hospital’s executive director earlier this month.
In an announcement, KMHC communications officer Mackenzie Casalino stated that replacing Westaway would be KMHC Director of Nursing and Homecare Valerie Diabo.
That appointment is effective April 3, which will be Westaway’s last day on the job.
As Iorì:wase reported February 1, Westaway is leaving the job to take a post as a provincial health executive for the First Nations and Inuit Health branch of Indigenous Services Canada.
Westaway began her tenure at the KMHC in 2019 and was immediately thrust into the public health crisis that defined a generation – and garnered plaudits from KMHC’s board for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic when she announced her resignation.
In addition, KMHC’s said that the permanent job as executive director would be posted publicly online by the end of this week.