As the Manitoba government prepares to auction off agricultural Crown land to farmers next month, some unsatisfied producers are advocating for changes to lease and permit conditions.
Leases and permits that provide access to additional land base for agricultural purposes are put up for auction by the province every year. This year several properties will be available to rent for haying, grazing or cropping.
While the province introduced a temporary rent reduction for forage leases on agricultural Crown lands last fall, some producers are still unsatisfied with current lease conditions.
Lease terms can vary from five to 21 years long, depending on the type, according to the province. But Matthew Atkinson, vice-president of Manitoba Beef Producers and a director of the Canadian Cattle Association, said that’s not enough time to modify the landscape to suit the farmer.
“Fifteen years seems like a lot of time but in the ag world, it’s not,” Atkinson said. “If I’m looking at a parcel of land … and I’m to rebuild fences and create water systems, or rebuild existing ones, it’s hard to fully recognize the value.”
Many producers will shy away from bidding on Crown land that returns to an open auction format after the lease expires, he said. Atkinson isn’t opposed to a renewal format, but he’d like to see longer leases with the ability to renew without the land going to auction.
“If I invest in a lot of improvements, I’ve … potentially increased the auction value in 15 years, so it makes me less likely to stand a chance to get [the land] next time.”
Bill Campbell, president of Keystone Agricultural Producers, agreed with Atkinson, adding another challenge with the program is being unable to view the land before it’s covered by snow.
The province recommends viewing the land online using Google Maps or on the Manitoba Agriculture website.
Manitoba recently surveyed farmers about changes concerning the Crown lands program. Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson said the province is taking producers’ concerns and recommendations seriously. However, to implement such changes is not so easy, he said.
For example, allowing producers to have enough time to look at Crown lands before the snow flies would mean lease payments on lands would be due earlier — something that would not be easy for many producers, Johnson said.
“Everybody would have to pay their bills just past Halloween. Not all producers have shipped all their animals at that point, so to write a big cheque at that point is tough as well,” the minister said.
Last fall, the Manitoba government responded to farmers’ concerns about rent, which is determined by the average price of beef and the forage capacity of the land, with a price reduction.
As the Sun previously reported, temporary rent reductions are in place for the next three years with a 50 per cent reduction in 2023, 33 per cent in 2024, and 15 per cent in 2025.
The temporary rent reduction will allow land productivity to recover from multiple years of extreme moisture, Johnson said.
However, Atkinson told the Sun last November that even with the rent reductions, prices on Crown lands are unsustainable.
For more information on the Agricultural Crown Lands Leasing Program, including eligibility and fees, visit the Manitoba Agriculture website.
This year’s auctions will take place online Feb. 6-10.