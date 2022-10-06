Hastings Highlands Public Library is having a Halloween costume exchange on Oct. 22. They’re looking for the community to swap their lightly used Halloween costumes to save resources, packaging, money and have some fun in the process. CEO and head librarian Wendy Sue Keating comments on this exciting upcoming event.
On Oct. 22, HHPL is having a Halloween costume exchange for the community’s kids of all ages. They’re asking for any gently used Halloween costumes to be donated during the library’s opening hours from now until Oct. 22. The library is located at 33011 Hwy 62 in Maynooth.
Keating says that it’s the first year they’ve done a costume exchange and it was Kristin Seaborn who brought the idea to the library’s regular programming brainstorm sessions.
“Our goal is to encourage the community to swap their slightly used costumes to save resources, packaging and money and because it’s fun!
While the event has been posted for a relatively short time, and they’ve not gotten any costumes yet, Keating says that the social media response and comments from library patrons has been fantastic and so positive.
“We’ll also have a mask decorating craft for people to do that day. We’re not putting any age limits or barriers up regarding who can donate/swap costumes,” she says.
For more details or to get in touch with Keating, people are asked to call 613-338-2262 or email hhplcurbside@gmail.com.