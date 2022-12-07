The owners of Corner Wines in South River have again decorated the property with large Christmas-themed blow-ups.
Tim Hainsworth and Martha Jacobs have been decorating the exterior of the property with the floats for about six years.
They do the same thing each Halloween by putting up numerous floats.
With Christmas, Hainsworth says the couple first started with a 12 foot tall Santa and the idea of adding to it just took off.
The same thing happened with their Halloween display over the years.
Hainsworth says because some of the floats are so tall, they easily blow around even in the slightest of breezes.
“But we got pretty good over the years at keeping them in place,” he said.
Two other large blow-ups feature the reindeers Rudolph and Clarice.
Hainsworth says each year he and Jacobs add a little to the collection and this year they bought six smaller floats.
Other times people just donate one of their old blow-ups to Corner Wines.
Hainsworth and Jacobs stick with the blow-ups so as to not run into problems after Christmas when they have to take everything down as Hainsworth learned first hand years ago.
“I took a cardboard box, wrapped it in a holiday plastic table cloth and put a bow on it to make it look like a Christmas package,” Hainsworth said.
“It looked good at the start but once the snow arrived it got buried.”
Hainsworth had to wait until spring to recover the wrapped box and as he put it, “by then it was all wrecked.”
“So we gave up on that idea pretty quickly,” he said.
In addition to putting up several smaller blow ups, Hainsworth and Jacobs also created a Christmas tree this year.
The tree is a 20-foot-tall pole decked out in several strings of lights and is capped with a four-foot tall star.
“It looks really nice at night when it's all lit up,” he said.
Also new this year are a couple of nutcracker statues at the store's entrance.
In total the Corner Wines lot has about 50 floats.
Just as they do with their Halloween display, Hainsworth and Jacob encourage the public to take pictures of the floats or selfies.
The display will stay up until Boxing Day or Dec. 27.
Hainsworth says keeping it up any longer means losing the extension cords that power and light up the floats under more snow and ice.
