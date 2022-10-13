Truth and Reconciliation, the second cannot happen without the first, and it cannot happen unless the first is shared. As a member of the Prairie Rivers Reconciliation Committee, this reporter and this newspaper, have committed to sharing the truths learned at meetings and events so that others may learn and the walk towards reconciliation may continue.
On September 26th the PRRC met for a retreat at Wanusekwin, where we looked at back at the beginning, the road travelled to where we are today, and began to visualize where we, as a committee, could go. Since the retreat was planned as a time of renewal, what better place to be part of that than Wanuskewin, a place where for centuries people have come together. Elder Gilbert Kewistep opened our gathering with a smudge and a blessing. Each person in the room took part in the smudging, a traditional ceremony to purify and cleanse, where the smoke is “washed” over the head, the heart and the rest of the body to purify the heart and mind so that what follows can proceed in a good way.
In sharing with us his knowledge of the Seven Sacred Teachings, Gilbert started by sharing with us some of his own and his father’s stories. Gilbert’s father never attended a Residential School and learned the old ways while working a trap-line in the bush with his grandfather. As an elder Gilbert’s father was often called upon to perform ceremony because those who had attended the schools no longer knew it. “The schools took the Indian out of us,” Gilbert shared, and when he left school, he and the others had lost their trust and were not ready or able to learn the old ways. It took a long time, he admitted, before he could even tell his wife that he loved her. They, the children, were taken away from their community where they would have learned, from everyone in the community, how to love, how to live, and how to be part of a community. Instead, at the schools they learned how to distrust, how to survive, and how to shut off emotion so they didn’t feel. That effort to shut off emotions and block out the terrors and trauma of their past often results in destructive decisions and behaviours which Gilbert himself struggled with. And when people who have never been shown love and parented with love then become parents, they know no other way, and that is intergenerational trauma. But the cycle of trauma can be broken, new ways can be learned, and the children and grandchildren can learn to walk in a good way.
Gilbert and many others like him have chosen to seek healing through among other things, learning their culture and engaging in the ceremonies that are central to that culture. Each culture has their own stories and own ways, and Gilbert, since he is Saulteaux, shared the Seven Sacred Teachings as he learned them. Regardless of some differences in the telling, the truths and teachings remain as a model across the cultures for how to live one’s life. The teachings speak of respect, truth, wisdom, humility, courage, honesty and love, all of which are attributes all people should strive for. The old ways teach how people should live their lives, how they should act to remain in connection with Mother Earth and the Creator. However, no one can force another to behave or believe in any other way than what they want. Residential schools left the young people fed up with being bullied and told what to do with many struggling to try and determine how to live a life outside those walls. Even so, it still must be the individual who seeks to heal through the old ways while the elders pray for them and hope.
Randy Morin, an Associate Professor at the University of Saskatchewan also spoke to us of the importance of the young people being connected to their heritage. As a teacher of the Cree language and one who is developing a Speakers Certificate Program, Morin has been witness to the disappearance of First Nations’ languages, sharing the startling statistic that only three of these languages are expected to survive. The elders who were fluent speakers are no longer with us and residential schools stripped generations of First Nation children of their language and also their laws because the laws are embedded in the language. Interestingly, the majority of students registered in his Cree language class at the University are non-Indigenous.
From our retreat at Wanuskewin to our regular monthly meeting, which was hosted by the Town of Osler, as members of the Prairie River Reconciliation Committee, we continued to contemplate the path travelled from that first meeting of 26 individuals to today with our diverse network of individuals and organizations and look forward where we can go from here. A declaration from the PRRC reads:
The peoples of Prairie Rivers Reconciliation Committee (PRRC) are committed to travelling together on a path of reconciliation. In the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation and Calls to Action, we agree on the need to develop stronger relationships and trust among the people, organizations and communities making their home in the Treaty 6 territory and the homeland of the Metis.
PRRC Vision: Neighbouring peoples, organizations and communities working together in a good way to achieve reconciliation.
PRRC Mission: PRRC is a partnership of diverse peoples, organizations and communities from different cultures committed to creating inclusivity by building strong relationships, through education and by relearning our shared historical truth.
The priorities of the PRRC are on education and building relationships. Rhett Sangster, Director, Reconciliation and Community Partnerships from the Office of the Treaty Commissioner, asked all present to think about and describe the PRRC. We are a group of open, honest people with a passion to make change for our grandchildren. We are a safe environment where hard conversations can happen, where learning is encouraged and we “take the ‘crappy’ with the happy”.
For the educational portion of our meeting, two representatives of the Downie-Wenjack Fund explained what it was. “The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund is part of Gord Downie’s legacy and embodies his commitment, and that of his family, to improving lives of First Peoples in Canada. In collaboration with the Wenjack Family, the goal of the Fund is to continue the conversation that began with Chanie Wenjack’s residential school story, and to aid our collective reconciliation journey through a combination of awareness, education, and action.” (downiewenjack.ca) Harriet, Chanie’s niece, is a member of the DWF Board of Directors as a voice for the Wenjack Family, ensuring that the Wenjack family is represented in all decisions made at DWF.
Simply put, the Fund provides financial support to reconciliation projects and resources to schools through their Legacy Schools Program. “The Legacy Schools Program is a free national initiative to engage, empower and connect students and educators to further reconciliation through awareness, education and action (#reconciliACTION).”
All schools (daycares, K-12 and post-secondary), clubs and groups that work with youth throughout Canada are encouraged to join the program. The Program provides educational resources and regular program development for enrolled schools to help ensure that the “unique interests, rights, and perspectives of Indigenous peoples are recognized and implemented in schools and communities throughout Canada.” Currently about one quarter of the schools in the Prairie Spirit School Division are registered as Legacy Schools with the goal to have 100% registered.
Another program, Legacy Spaces, leans more towards adults, creating safe welcoming spaces dedicated to providing education, and spreading awareness about Indigenous history and the journey of reconciliation. The Legacy Spaces program is an opportunity for corporations, organizations, government and educational institutions to play an important role in their communities through spreading awareness. Sadly, while the map that shows where Legacy Schools are located across the country is thick with pin locations, the one showing where Legacy Spaces exist is nearly empty outside of southern Ontario. It is said that children will lead the way, but it falls on adults and organizations to show them that they are not alone on their reconciliation path.
These are but two of the programs offered through the Downie-Wenjack Fund.
Senator Murray Sinclair once said, “Reconciliation at its heart is simple: I want to be your friend and want you to want to be my friend. And if we’re true friends then we’ll work it out. We want our children to live beside each other in a mutually respectful relationship” and that is what the PRRC is all about. Come and learn more at the November 8, 2022, conference at the Brian King Centre, Warman.