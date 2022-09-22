The stage is set for West Lincoln’s municipal election showdown as candidates will look to win over voters at the upcoming all-candidates night.
On Sept. 27, the West Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event at Smithville Christian High School to allow voters to learn more about candidates vying for votes at the Oct. 24 election.
Voters can submit questions in advance, by Sept. 22, by visiting bit.ly/2022_Questions4Candidates_WestLincoln, and members of the chamber’s board of directors will decide which questions will be asked.
The questions will be sent to the candidates in advance to allow them time to prepare thoughtful answers.
At the event, mayoral and regional candidates will be asked some questions directly. The ward council candidates will have an allocated time to make a speech but will not be asked questions directly.
There will be time before and after the event for candidates to speak to residents directly.
Only those with government-issued proof of residency in West Lincoln will be allowed into the event, and IDs will be checked at the door, according to a statement released by the chamber. Since the event is organized by the chamber, no protests or pickets can be held on private property, and police have been contacted to ensure roads are not blocked.
“These are polarizing times, and some people have strong views on the way the municipality and Niagara Region public health have handled COVID safety measures,” said Janelle Van Halst, chamber president.
“We are planning an event that will focus on the issues that matter to all voters, and we are glad to be able to help voters make informed choices.”
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the event will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Smithville Christian High School. It will also be livestreamed on the chamber's website.