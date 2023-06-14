Hold on to your taste buds and dig out your loonies and toonies; Lemonade Day returns to Swan Hills this Saturday!
Come out and support the town’s youngest entrepreneurs as they dazzle you with their signature lemonade concoctions and growing business acumen.
According to Lillian Wisser, Administration & Project Coordinator with Community Futures Yellowhead East (CFYE), 2023 has been a big year for Lemonade Day, with over 1300 young people registering for the event in communities across northern Alberta. There are 110 youth registered in CFYE’s region of service, with lemonade stands in Swan Hills, Fox Creek, Mayerthorpe, Alberta Beach, Barrhead, Barrhead County, Whitecourt, Onoway, and Lac Ste. Anne County. The staff from CFYE and Lemmy Lemonhead plan to try to visit all of the locations in the region on Saturday.
Wisser says 13 youths in Swan Hills are registered for Saturday’s big event, with three lemonade stands on the map as of Monday.
Each lemonade stand owner sets their own hours, but the event generally runs from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Visit lemonadeday.org/northern-alberta/stands-map for a map of lemonade stands in Alberta.
When asked about the best way to support Swan Hills’ youngest entrepreneurs, Wisser recommended striking up a conversation with them. Show them they are supported and that the community knows they are there.
Since 2019, Lemonade Day has been teaching local youth the values of “share some”, ‘spend some” and “save some” from their lemonade stand profits as participants learn the basics of starting and operating a small business while letting their creativity shine. Students are judged on stand appearance, lemonade taste and business savviness as they vie for one of the three top prizes awarded in each community
Come on out on Saturday and show your support for Swan Hills’ budding entrepreneurs.