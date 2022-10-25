As Oxford County’s largest city begins the next term of council, Woodstock’s mayor and six councillors will be tasked with addressing several questions about a host of issues, including housing, homelessness and revitalizing the downtown. The decisions of the future council will directly impact the city's nearly 47,000 residents. Here are five of the most pressing matters the new council will need to tackle:
Like much of the province, the availability and affordability of housing is top of mind for many in Woodstock, which plays host to the Oxford area's largest homeless shelters and county-wide social services.
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Woodstock is $1,600 and $2,000 for a two-bedroom, noted Brent Thompson, president of Unifor Local 636, which represents more than 2,000 workers in Woodstock and area.
“People could have jobs and be working 100 hours at a Walmart, getting paid minimum wage, or even $20 an hour (and not be able to afford those rents). People can’t afford to better themselves without having some affordable housing,” Thompson said.
With the rising cost of living, some observers say local politicians must prioritize working with community partners to develop solutions to not only housing but all social challenges.
In addition to supporting affordable housing, mental health and well-being, “access to basic needs is a real priority,” said Kelly Gilson, executive director of United Way Oxford.
“While I recognize that municipal councils in many cases here, and in Oxford in particular, will say that’s not the responsibility necessarily as a municipal council . . . the reality is, these are such pressing community issues impacting so many of our local citizens that it truly will take a village to come together and that everyone is going to have a role to play in trying to make a difference,” she said.
Council has not done enough in recent years to support people experiencing homelessness, said Bryan Smith, head of the Oxford Coalition for Social Justice.
The city, Smith said, has “a real call to conscience on the homeless” because its responses to the problem have demonstrated “a hostile attitude” toward this vulnerable population. “They need to develop some empathy and make that systematic,” he said.
In Woodstock and surrounding Oxford County, there aren’t enough options to house the most vulnerable, Smith said.
“We need to provide adequate shelter spaces. And we also know that even with the expanded capacity of the several shelters that are in the boundaries of Woodstock,” such as The Inn and the Domestic Abuse Services Oxford shelter for women, “it doesn’t match the number of people who are homeless,” he said. “It comes nowhere near it. So there is an urgency to do something.”
Echoing that sense of urgency, Thompson said working with Oxford County council to tackle homelessness should be at the top of the new council’s to-do list.
“If it’s not a number one priority, then we made bad choices when we went to the polls,” he said.
The current council recently voted to adopt its new streetscape master plan intended to help revitalize the downtown. The plan, which acts as a guide for future design and infrastructure investments downtown, was drafted after months of consultation, including a public survey with more than 1,000 responses.
“We’re hoping that they continue to have that streetscape plan and look at that and see if that can come to fruition because that will revitalize the downtown itself,” said Ifhan Hudda, president of the Woodstock District Chamber of Commerce.
“When we have potential businesses thinking of coming to Woodstock, they do certainly go through our downtown core and see what type of environment there really is in the city,” he said, adding that a “modern-looking” downtown with activities for families is important for economic development opportunities.
The City of Woodstock will need to look at speeding up permits to open up more development for business and housing, Hudda said.
Building permits, he said, “have been lagging in the last couple of years. Of course COVID has played havoc (with) it, but we still want to ensure that there is still a good, quick, efficient process.”
Hudda hears from residents that the process typically takes between six and eight months, he said. He believes hiring more workers in the building department would help bring that down.
"There probably has to be a couple more hires to increase the fastness (and) the efficiency of getting those building permits approved.”
Woodstock is one of the fastest-growing cities in the London region, according to the last census, which shows the city's population has grown by 13.6 per cent since 2016.
Like other booming municipalities in Southwestern Ontario, a key challenge for the new council is ensuring that infrastructure, such as roads and sewage system, is developed as the Friendly City continues to grow, Hudda said.
"The city certainly has been growing in business, industrially, commercially, small business-wise," he said. "We want to make sure the infrastructure accommodates the growth of the city."