With kids soon heading back to school, drivers throughout Niverville and Ritchot are reminded to slow down to 30 kilometres per hour in the region’s various reduced speed zones beginning on September 1.
Last year, a few blocks of St. Adolphe’s Main Street became a reduced speed zone to aid in safer passage for the town’s children attending École St. Adolphe. Commuters are strongly urged to drive with extra caution in this area.
Another such school zone is found along Highway 305 on the north side of École Ste. Agathe, as well as along Dumaine Road in Île-des-Chênes.
Similarly, in Niverville, a 30-kilometre speed zone is in force along First Street North bordering the north side of the elementary school.
But Niverville residents should also watch for a brand new 30-kilometre speed zone soon to be instated this fall along Fifth Avenue South. The reduced speed zone runs along the east boundary of the Niverville Middle School between Third Street and Fourth Street South.
It is anticipated that the province will have reduced speed signs installed here by the middle of September. In the meantime, Niverville’s town council asks residents to put their reduced speed into practice here on the first day of school on September 6.
Drivers should also practice extra vigilance at the two new crosswalks along Fifth Avenue South, located at the north and south entrances to Hampton Drive.