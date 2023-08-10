Thunder Bay, Ont. — This week, the Conference Board of Canada released its outlook for Thunder Bay’s economy heading into next year, citing the construction of the new jail and the federal immigrant targets as main drivers of the economy. According to the board’s findings, construction of the jail will be among this year’s job growth leaders, requiring 700 to 800 workers, “a significant number for a city with total employment near 62,000.” Local employment growth will be spurred on with the job requirements at the new jail. Robin Wiebe, a senior economist with the Conference Board, says the 2023 increase of nearly 600 jobs builds upon a rise of 900 jobs last year. “The jail is a huge project,” Wiebe said. “It’s going to cost $1.2 billion and that is a big deal for the local community.” He added, in 2022, the last year before the project came underway, we estimated local construction output at just over $500 million. “If you plunk a $1.2-billion project into a $500-million sector, then you’re going to notice,” he said. The Conference Board also alluded that Thunder Bay could benefit from high federal immigration targets with its affordable housing that could attract international newcomers, particularly those able to work remotely. “We’re looking at fairly decent migration for Thunder Bay and it’s a place that has seen a lot of out-migration over the years,” Wiebe said. “But last year, we estimate total net-migration hit a record high, or at least the highest since 1986. And that’s as far back as data goes. That was mainly because we estimated that there was a fair amount of that international migration into the community and that boosted Thunder Bay’s population by just over half a per cent.” Net-migration is calculated from the newcomers minus the departures in a community. Wiebe says the population has been rising with international immigration being fuelled by federal immigration targets. “Thunder Bay could have a shot at these people or at least getting some more to relocate there if they market themselves properly,” he noted. “And if work-from-home business enables people to work or to move to wherever (they need to be), we’ll see how that plays out in the long run.” Other entities involving the forestry and mining sectors, exports and biomass initiatives can also impact the local economy. “The other thing is the finalization of the Resolute pulp mill,” Wiebe said. “That sounds like it’s going to be important for its new owner (Atlas), and there are some decent prospects for that. Housing starts are going to be pretty good and pulp and paper should do OK in that environment.” Wiebe says the Alstom plant “doesn’t sound like it’s doing particularly well right now.” “That’s a bit of a red flag in the area. But on the other hand, I’m encouraged by the arrival of cruise ships in Thunder Bay and the excitement that seems to be causing,” he added. Surprisingly, Wiebe says he hasn’t “seen much press” about the mining sector in this area. “The Ring of Fire is a ways off and who knows if it’s ever going to get built,” he said. “If it does happen, are they going to process in Thunder Bay? I don’t think so. I thought they were planning to process in Sault Ste. Marie. But then I see that there’s going to be a lithium factory going in towards Strathcona Avenue there and that’s a good boost to the local community.” The Conference Board of Canada uses a model into which they input data and forecasts. The information is processed and results in estimates. Wiebe says they use their knowledge of the local economy and the general macroeconomic predictions for the country, for the province and for the various industrial sectors in cities.
Jail project’s jobs expected to help economy
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
