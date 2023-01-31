Gillian Prince is an artist from Mattagami First Nation who frequents North Bay and specializes in traditional Indigenous tattoos. Prince's roots in the area are strong with their grandmother, Clara Prince, being from Nipissing First Nation, and their other grandmother, Marguerite Hanarck, being from Dokis First Nation.
You won’t find a tattoo gun in Prince's kit, but you will find ink and needles. Prince uses these tools to create markings by poking the ink into the skin dot by dot. This way of tattooing has been performed by many Indigenous nations for centuries, including the Ojibwe nation to which they belong.
“The hand-poke method has been around since pre-contact. As an example, we would use bones, quills, wood, and stone as tools and for the ink pigments we would use natural elements,” Prince says.
Prince says they “did not feel connected to tattooing with a machine,” but feels deeply connected with the needle method as there is “intention in every step of the tattooing process and intention in every poke.” Prince now fosters this connection full-time, having left their job in October 2022 to pursue traditional tattooing.
The practice of hand poking was nearly lost due to the widespread forced assimilation of Indigenous people into non-Indigenous Canadian society. The revival of traditional tattooing plays a part in the revitalization of cultural practices.
The designs they create are also reminiscent of those that can be found in traditional art, including beadwork. Their designs are also inspired by the natural world. Prince frequently tattoos fish, moose, and florals. Their designs tell a visual story of what it means to be Indigenous.
“My designs encompass our roles and ties to where we come from," said Prince. "From hunting, family, roles, clans, teachings, and so on. A lot of the designs I personally come up with are often changed to fit the receiver's story and current journey.”
Prince says their goal is to “assist Indigenous people in feeling confident and comfortable in their identity. Also, I want to encourage traditional marking revival. I want us to be proud of who we are and show that we are still here. Our traditional practices cannot, and will not be erased.” In addition to focusing on making Indigenous people feel comfortable, Prince takes care to create a safe and secure space for 2SLGBT+ individuals.
Kelsey Borgford is a Nbisiing Nishnaabekwe from the Marten clan and is a freelance Local Journalism Initiative reporter seeking to facilitate the platform of Indigenous people across Turtle Island through her writing. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.