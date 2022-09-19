250 Clark in Powassan may be overrun with adults and children dressed in pumpkin outfits Oct. 1 as the municipality holds its first Pumpkin Fun Run.
Local triathlete Lynne Cyr hatched the idea as a means to engage the community in physical activity and to also create one more event for people to maintain a physical fitness regime they have built up.
The event calls for children to lap the 250 Clark building beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 1.
After the kids are done, the adults take over at 9 a.m. as they run, walk or bike a five-kilometre course that starts and ends at 250 Clark.
There will not be any road closures for the Pumpkin Fun Run and the only washroom availability will be at 250 Clark.
Cyr says when everyone is back they can head over to the Carriage House and buy some pumpkin cookies and apple cider made especially for the fun run.
She says parents who bring their children don't need to worry about who will look after them while they participate in the fun run.
“The teenage instructors who work at 250 Clark during the summer will look after the younger kids so the adults can run,” Cyr says.
“They'll have activities for them in the gym to keep them busy.”
People can still register for the event.
However, if you were one of the lucky participants who registered before Sept. 17, you will receive an orange T-shirt with a pumpkin face on it.
Cyr says people registering after the Sept. 17 will still get an orange T-shirt, but there won't be any time to customize it with a pumpkin face.
She says if people want, they can also make or buy a pumpkin costume and wear that to the fun run.
In fact Cyr has a pumpkin costume and it’s what she’ll be wearing to the event.
There is a $15 registration fee for children while adults need to pay $20.
To register, call 250 Clark events coordinator Kathie Hogan at 705-724-2813.
Cyr says all the registration money goes to pay for children's activities at 250 Clark.
She is hopeful the fun run can take place every year.
The event coincides with the municipality’s Great Pumpkin Tour which is an annual event where Powassan-area farmers and vendors welcome the public onto their farms to get an idea of what goes on at the farms.
The Great Pumpkin Tour attracts thousands of people from across the area including residents from North Bay.
“So if you’re already here for the fun run, you may as well stick around and take in the Great Pumpkin Tour,” Cyr says.
Both events take place rain or shine.
