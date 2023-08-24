From Fall fairs to grand openings, there’s lots happening in Caledon this September.
From September 1 to 3, the Caledon Music Festival is taking place in Alton and Palgrave.
On September 1, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Alton Mill Arts Centre (1402 Queen Street West), the Haydn Cello Concerto and Mendelssohn Octet will be performed.
On September 2, a “Tasting Notes” event will be held at Windrush Estate Winery (3100 Concession Road 3). Also from 7:30 to 9 p.m., this event features local wines and a full concert program.
From 2 to 3:30 p.m. on September 3 the festival will wrap up with a concert at the Alton Mill Arts Centre.
On September 10, the Brampton Flight Centre (BFC) will put on its popular Airport Day event.
Held at the Brampton-Caledon Airport (13691 McLaughlin Road), Airport Day features affordable sightseeing flights, a barbeque, games for kids, and the chance to see all kinds of airplanes take off and land. The event is wheelchair accessible and there is free parking on-site.
On September 16, the Albion Hills Community Farm (AHCF) is hosting its annual Honey & Garlic Festival. Located at 16555 Humber Station Road, the non-profit farm is dedicated to advancing the understanding of local food and sustainable agriculture practices. The Honey & Garlic Festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is going to feature food, vendors, pollinators, and of course: fresh honey and garlic sales.
Also on September 16, the Town of Caledon will host a grand opening of its expanded Caledon East Community Complex (6215 Old Church Road). The Town has been busy hiring lots of staff to run the many programs offered at the expanded complex, which features a swimming pool, gym, walking track, library branch, Caledon sports hall of fame and more.
September 16 is also the day of a huge fundraiser for a local non-profit. Motionball Caledon is being held that day at Edelweiss Park (320 Glasgow Road) in Bolton. Being held in Caledon for just the second time, the event is a fun day of athletic competition alongside Special Olympics athletes from Caledon.
Teams fundraise for the event, with all proceeds going towards supporting Special Olympics. To register, become a sponsor, volunteer, or donate, those interested can visit motionball.com/caledon to get started.
Rob Ricciardi, who is co-directing this year’s Motionball Caledon event, said in a previous interview that he’s really excited for the event. He’s expecting a great turnout and a great time.
“Every little bit that a team fundraises helps,” said Ricciardi.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 23, the Town of Caledon and Caledon Public Library (CPL) are teaming up to host the Caledon Creative Arts Festival. The festival will be held at Caledon East Park (6101 Old Church Road) and will showcase live music and visual art from local artists. There’s also going to be interactive workshops for people of all ages and a packed local artisan vendor market.
In last week’s Citizen, Caledon’s Manager of Community and Cultural Development Jason Schildroth said the Town is very excited for this year’s festival.
“Caledon’s art scene is a huge part of our tourism identity,” he said.
On September 21, 22, 23 and 24, the 165th annual Bolton Fall Fair will take place at the Bolton Fairgrounds (150 Queen Street South). On Thursday, September 21, will see the fair’s midway rides open for toonie ride night. Friday at this year’s fair includes a rodeo and barn dance; Saturday includes the famous demolition derby; and Sunday will be a family fun day.
The fair is one of the largest events to happen in Caledon each year, and it’s stacked with things to do: mechanical bull rides; lip sync competition; pie eating competition; arm wrestling competition; bingo; pony rides; a dairy show; tug of war; live music; and much, much more. For more information and a full schedule of events at this year’s fair, those interested can visit boltontractorpull.ca/schedule.
On September 30, ecoCaledon will present the next phase of its Caledon Cares Environment Challenge. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Albion Bolton Community Centre (150 Queen Street South), residents are invited to learn how to reduce their home energy footprint.