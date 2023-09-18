MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The Middlesex Banner, a staple in Middlesex County news since 1996, is set to turn a fresh page in its storied history. The newspaper, which has diligently covered news from all municipalities of Middlesex County, has changed hands. The torch has been passed from its founder and long-standing owner, Brad Harness, to a consortium led by London Publishing Ltd. and a local businessman, Tim Zavitz, a proud Strathroy-Caradoc resident.
“I have always enjoyed reading the Banner for local news. It’s great to now be part of this incredible team. I look forward to building on the success of the Middlesex Banner”, Tim Zavitz mentioned with much enthusiasm and excitement.
Brad Harness, whose dedication saw the newspaper rise as a leading voice in Middlesex County, chose retirement at the end of June. The impact of his tenure is undeniable, with The Middlesex Banner becoming a household name, respected and trusted by locals for its quality journalism.
Doug Rowe, the Regional General Manager of London Publishing Ltd., expressed his excitement and hopes for the newspaper's future. "The Middlesex Banner has built a great reputation over the years as a strong voice in Middlesex County. We look forward to building on that success in the months and years to come."
While Harness's shoes will undoubtedly be large ones to fill, Rowe is confident in the legacy that he's inherited. “We wish Brad all the best in his retirement from him. He left us with a great team that is committed to the community and the newspaper.”, Rowe said.
At a time when digital media is rapidly reshaping the landscape of journalism, Rowe emphasized the critical role of community newspapers. “Now more than ever, it is important to have a local community newspaper with ties to the community. Middlesex is a growing county, and we look forward to growing the paper along with it.”
With the Banner in new hands, one thing remains clear – the legacy of local, community-driven journalism will continue to thrive in the capable hands of its new leadership.