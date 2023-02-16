The Verba Ukrainian Dance Club hosted their annual Malanka celebration on January 28th in the Wakaw Rec Centre. Malanka is a Ukrainian folk holiday traditionally celebrated on January 13th, which is New Year’s Eve in accordance with the Julian calendar. Malanka commemorates the feast day of St. Melania and caps off the festivities of the Christmas holidays. It is not always possible to hold Malanka in the middle of January, but the aim of the Dance Club is to have it before the end of January.
Wakaw’s Verba Ukrainian Dance club consists of 20 dancers, but only 19 were able to attend for Malanka as one senior dancer was away. The club holds registration at the beginning of August, with the dance season stretching from September through the winter until May of the next year. Lessons are held once a week with instructors travelling from Saskatoon. President of Verba, Jasmine Draude, expressed how grateful the Club is to have two such amazing dance instructors as Natalya Shevchuk and Eastin Normand to teach Wakaw’s young dancers.
Now that Malanka is over, the dancers will continue to have dance lessons and focus on preparing for upcoming competitions. The first event is the Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble competition in Saskatoon from April 20-23, 2023. The second set of competitions will be held in North Battleford from April 27-30, 2023. The season finale performance for Verba will be their Spring Concert on May 7th, 2023, so watch for details to be released in the spring.
The tickets for Malanka included supper, the dance performance by the Verba Dance Club and special guest performances by the Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble from Saskatoon. The PFE have performed at Wakaw’s Malanka for several years now and are the home group of Verba’s instructors Natalya and Eastin. After the dance performances, the approximately 280 people in attendance enjoyed the live music provided by Half na Piv and the midnight lunch that was also provided. As always the music and dancing was lively, the food was delectable and the company of family, friends and neighbours was refreshing. Young and old alike had smiles from ear to ear as they celebrated a new year.