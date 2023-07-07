CARGILL – Nancy Shaw, CEO of South Bruce Grey Health Centre, responded to a question during the board meeting that followed the annual general meeting in Cargill on June 28 about ER closures by saying that SBGHC continues recruitment efforts.
Despite those efforts, scheduling remains “very challenging,” Shaw said.
The ongoing shortage of nurses is “not a recruiting issue – there are not enough nurses in the health-care system,” she said.
Summer has arrived, and with it, vacations. It’s “very important” for nurses and other employees to get their vacations, especially in the wake of COVID, Shaw explained.
She noted at a meeting of the hospital board earlier this month that the public should be prepared for temporary ER closures this summer.
SBGHC continues to try to fill positions through recruitment efforts, and to ensure shifts are covered through use of agency nurses when necessary.
The SBGHC annual report addressed the situation in Chesley, stating, “Nursing staff resources are still limited, and short notice closures of the emergency department may be required.” The Chesley emergency department is scheduled to be open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed overnight and on weekends.
As stated in the report, “At this time, staffing resources in Chesley remain precarious and heavily reliant on agency nurses.”
In recent days, temporary ER closures have also been announced for the Durham site.
In response to a question about how SBGHC can let people know when hospitals are open, Shaw said, “We’re proactive in getting the information out there.” However, she noted that unexpected, last-minute situations do arise, for example, sick calls. When that happens, SBGHC does its best to let the public know through social and mainstream media.
The reality of the nursing shortage across the province makes it unlikely there’ll be any change in the situation at Chesley in the immediate future.
Shaw also commented on “ways to continue the collaboration” regarding surgery over the summer.
Board member Chris Oberle also spoke about the collaboration among the two surgeons in Hanover and one in Walkerton, to ensure both Hanover and SBGHC patients have access to surgical care.
Said chief of medical staff, Dr. Lisa Roth, “It’s a really great collaboration … they cover all the sites.”
Roth said later in the meeting that physician staffing over the summer is “precarious,” as is that of nurses.