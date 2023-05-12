NORTH PERTH – At its May 8 meeting, North Perth council approved the community member appointments who were selected to be a part of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Committee for the municipality.
Coun. Sarah Blazek will be the council member on the committee. Community members selected to be a part of the committee are: Tami Cressey, Connor Gadd, Nestor Guevara, Lyn Housser, Oleksii Kyrychenko, Sarah Lee, Derek Mendez, Ashok Purushothaman, Bill Rogers and Jodi Town.
On Jan. 30, council approved the establishment of the DEI Advisory Committee and approved their terms of reference on March 9, as well as appointed Coun. Blazek to be the council representative on the committee. Staff were then tasked with initiating a public recruitment process which ran from late March to early April and was “very successful,” as they received 16 applications.
Community applications were reviewed by Mayor Todd Kasenberg, Deputy Mayor Doug Kellum, CAO Kriss Snell and Manager of Strategic Initiatives Jessica McLean.
The municipality was looking for people who can be an advocate for different groups such as Indigenous peoples, 2SLGBTQIA+, newcomers or new Canadians, persons living with a low income, persons with disabilities (physical and mental health), racialized people, people of diverse ethnic or cultural origin, people over 55, women, youth and people who are allies for equity and anti-racism.
The municipality was “pleased” that the majority of the groups listed are represented by the appointments to the committee. The appointment bylaw was passed at the May 8 meeting. The term of the committee members will end on Nov. 14, 2026.