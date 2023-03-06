Earlier this week, Cathy Hogg was elected as the NDP nominee for Cypress-Medicine Hat. Earlier this year, Hogg took a leave of absence from her position as chair of the board of trustees for Prairie Rose Public Schools in order to run as a candidate in the NDP nominee vote.
It was the first nomination contest in decades for the riding with three candidates running. The other two were businessman David Martin and former teacher Tim Gruber.
“The evening was very exciting. It was a great turnout of members to vote and I’m very humbled and honoured that I was chosen to represent the NDP for Cypress Medicine Hat,” stated Hogg.
With just under three months left until the scheduled election, Hogg is getting prepared to do lots of door knocking to connect with constituents in the riding and says it’s about having one conversation at a time. She knows there is lots of ground to cover and is pleased with the volunteers who are stepping up and are willing to come out to help campaign.
Hogg loves Alberta and this community. She is proud to be part of the agricultural community and is a supporter of the oil and gas industry.
“I believe Medicine Hat has great promise. I’m just going to do all I can to represent our community should I be elected as MLA.”
Issues that are important for Hogg and which she believes are at the forefront for all Albertans, particularly those in this community, are health care, education, the economy and affordability.
“Making sure that everybody has access to a family doctor. The NDP is never going to make anybody pay to take their child or a senior family member to a doctor. Education is very important, the economy is very important, and affordability is extremely important. All of those things really matter and I believe the NDP is the party that is going to address those issues in a way that are going to put Albertans front and centre.”
With 10 years of governance background, Hogg has spent time in the legislature meeting with various MLAs and ministers.
“I’m looking forward to getting back there in a different capacity and doing everything I can for our beautiful corner of the province.”