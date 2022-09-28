GUYSBOROUGH -- Much of the talk around the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) council table at its regular monthly meeting on Sept. 21 revolved around the impending arrival of Hurricane Fiona and preparations for expected power outages and emergency management.
Also, on the agenda was the second and final reading of an amendment to the proceedings of council by-law that added to the land acknowledgement read at the beginning of every council meeting, in recognition that MODG is in Mi’kma’ki, the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi’kma’ki People and to include a recognition of the Indigenous Blacks of Nova Scotia, whose legacy and contribution dates back more than 400 years.
Council also voted to approve the new waste management liaison committee, which was formed due to the recent sale of the waste management facility. The change of ownership was finalized at the beginning of this month, with the sale to GFL Environmental Inc. The community members and Councillor Neil DeCoff, who served on the previous committee, have all agreed to serve on the new committee.
In reports from councillors representing volunteer boards in the MODG, Councillor Paul Long noted that the Community Health Board (CHB) wellness grant application deadline was Friday, Oct. 14. The CHB will also hold a wellness event towards the end of November. Long also highlighted the continued need for community members to volunteer on the board.