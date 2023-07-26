Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — Oliver Paipoonge’s building boom is continuing on paper, but rising interest rates and competition among a shrunken supply of tradespeople may discourage some property owners from immediately following through with plans for erecting new houses, the municipality’s mayor says. “The rates have gone up, and it costs so much more to build a new house now,” Lucy Kloosterhuis said Tuesday. The boom, which started a few years ago, has been fuelled by a combination of residential-lot development and new business startups in the Twin City Crossroads and Rosslyn sections of the rural municipality. By the end of June, Oliver Paipoonge had recorded 56 building permits with a construction value of nearly $15 million. That’s an increase of 10 permits and nearly a $2-million rise in total value compared to the same time last year, according to statistics kept at the municipal office. In 2022, the total value of new construction had been pegged at just over $20 million. Kloosterhuis said when housing prices shot up across the country prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had many city dwellers thinking about selling their houses and building new ones in the country. The catch is that most rural property owners in Oliver Paipoonge, a municipality of about 6,000 people that abuts Thunder Bay, have to install their own well and septic systems. That adds to the already-hefty cost of construction, which has sky-rocketed to as much as $240 per square foot in many parts of the country. “The cost of building a home in Canada — or any structure for that matter — has never been higher,” said a recent RBC report. “Up 51 per cent since the start of the pandemic.” “More housing starts are required to deliver a badly needed expansion in housing supply, but these will boost demand for materials (like concrete and lumber) which will put upward pressure on costs once again,” the report added. Kloosterhuis said an increase in property-tax assessment is a good thing in general, but as the residential side of the municipality rises, so do the amounts that have to be paid for services like policing, health care and ambulance. On the commercial side, Oliver Paipoonge has benefited by decisions by some former Thunder Bay businesses to re-locate outside the city in search of a lower overall property-tax rate, Kloosterhuis said. She noted that people who work at Oliver Paipoonge-based businesses may not choose to live in the municipality, given its close proximity to Thunder Bay.
Pricey cost of housing could deter some, mayor says
- CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNAL INITIATIVE REPORTER The Chronicle-Journal
