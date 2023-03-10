Following a stabbing at Georgetown District Highschool, one student was shifted to the hospital after he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Halton Regional Police Service immediately responded to the call for help.
The 17-year-old offender, who is also a student charged his fellow with a sharp weapon and managed to flee the school premises, leading other schools to be put into a lockdown for a short time as police investigated the case.
However, police authorities successfully intercepted the suspect and he was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon. The suspect currently awaits bail.
Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2416.