NORTH PERTH – At the Jan. 9 North Perth municipal council meeting, a project that has been discussed before was brought back to council members – the Galbraith Conservation Area (GCA).
Back in 2018, the municipality received information from Maitland Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) in regards to the disposition of Galbraith Conservation Area. MVCA wrote to North Perth and Perth East to see if either were interested in acquiring the property. In 2019, North Perth council directed staff to return with a business plan to consider the possibility of entering into an agreement to lease the land. This project was delayed due to COVID-19. If the municipality decides not to enter into an agreement with MVCA, it is possible that the property could go to private ownership.
“This is a unique property that is not replicated anywhere in the area and as such, provides a unique opportunity for the extended community. It would be a significant loss to the extended community if the facility were to be lost as public lands. It would be extremely difficult to ever recreate a comparable location,” stated Amy Gangl, manager of programs for North Perth, in her report to council.
Staff have developed a draft business plan, in order to show council the potential for public use of the property.
“Given the 27 years of successful operation of GCA and consistent uptake of the programs from across the broad area, the options for extending the partnership to other municipalities and organizations is a strong and viable part of this project,” stated the draft business plan.
The detailed draft plan looks at goals and objectives, planning and zoning issues, as well as a four-step operating plan.
“To ensure the sustainability of this property, a phased-in approach is recommended,” stated the plan. The four steps are; Phase One – Partnerships and funding, to take place between January and May 2023; Phase Two – Facility maintenance and outdoor education, to take place between January 2023 to June 2025; Phase Three – Passive recreation and community programs, between May 2024 to June 2025 and; Phase Four – Re-establish summer camp programs slated for July 2025 and ongoing.
“The importance of investing time and effort to this property is strongly supported by many organizations who have contacted the Municipality of North Perth interested in partnering with us to make this a success,” reads the report.
Municipal staff would like to explore signing a lease with MVCA for the Galbraith Conservation Area. Entering into this agreement with MVCA for property maintenance and upkeep is estimated at $13,000 per year.
“While there are costs associated with a program and facility such as this, history shows Galbraith Conservation Area can be successfully operated as essentially a break-even scenario,” explains the report. The business plan then goes over the estimated revenue and expenditures for the yearly operating budget.
There was discussion surrounding the project, with most in favour and Coun. Andriessen opposed. Council received the draft business plan and directed staff to talk with funding agencies and private donors to see funding interest and report back within 60 days to advise on the potential of the Galbraith Conservation Area project.