One Ratihén:te High School student cut so many onions, he thinks he might have become immune to the tears.
His perseverance at the condiment station was just one reason the graduating class’s Indian taco prom fundraiser was such a success, generating almost $4,000 in profit with 250 tacos sold and securing the big day for this year’s cohort.
Past groups have found that selling 200 Indian tacos takes gumption and a hard day’s work, so this year the target was undeniably ambitious.
“It really shows their determination,” said Lizane Montreuil, the teacher who supervised the fundraiser. “They wanted to do it. They wanted to even go further than they had done in past years.”
After weeks of promotion, planning, and Costco trips, there were just 40 pre-orders for their Indian taco prom fundraiser, but then the orders started pouring in.
“The phone kept ringing, and it never stopped till after lunch,” said Montreuil.
According to the teacher, this entrepreneurial spirit is typical of the cohort, who have shown leadership qualities ever since arriving at the school way back in grade seven.
The class has raised about $8,000 so far this year through the taco fundraiser, Super Bowl squares, a bake sale, and a club 200 lottery. The proceeds will pay for the venue in Laval, transportation, a DJ, and a buffet for the six graduating students and the friends and family who will make up the guest list.
Now they’re working to make their graduation even more memorable, perhaps even funding a graduation trip.
“To have already reached their goal with the fundraiser, they’re really happy,” said Montreuil. “They’re talking about it all the time. We can have this, we can have that. Now that they know it’s doable, they’re talking about it pretty much every day.”
“We’re very excited for the prom,” said Brianna Etienne, one of the graduating students. “Most of us have our dresses and tuxedos already.”
The group hopes to have a photo booth on hand to commemorate the occasion.
“I’ve been to two proms before, but it wasn’t as exciting because it’s not mine, you know? But now that I’m having one of my own, it’s even more exciting,” said Etienne.
She worked the cash most of the day before transitioning to dressing the tacos, something she’s done before. “I just didn’t want to do the frying in case I burnt anything,” she said.
The graduating class had help from other staff at the high school, a parent, and even some secondary four students.
“We were all very grateful for everyone who helped out. It’s made everything so much easier,” Etienne said.
Up to 100 people are expected to attend the prom, furnishing a milestone in the students’ lives that youth at larger high schools may take for granted.
Fundraisers like the Indian taco day also help make role models of the graduating students for younger people in the community.
Montreuil remembers the smile on one student’s face as they helped her deliver to the elementary school and daycare.
“It was a really good thing to see the little ones looking at the big ones. ‘Look, they’re delivering tacos with the teachers – they’re so grown up,’” remembered Montreuil.
“They were doing dishes, working hard. Staying after school. We stayed till like 6 p.m.,” she said.
“It was a lot of good memories that day.”