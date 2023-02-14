CENTRE WELLINGTON — The municipality's committee of the whole on Monday questioned presenter Matthew Bennett Monty, the Fergus Scottish Festival president, on problems faced by the festival, such as lack of parking and vandalism of festival assets.
Coun. Denis Craddock expressed concern about inadequate parking for the summer event.
“You spoke of the challenges, objectively it seems like parking was probably one of the larger ones. Is there anything to combat that moving forward in the plan?” Craddock said.
Monty explained that the real issue was a lot of attendees and lack of volunteers at the last event.
Last summer, 26,000 people attended the event. The festival works with 300 volunteers.
“Essentially, all of the challenges that we faced this year all came down to a common denominator, that was lack of human beings. We were so overwhelmed with our attendees, unfortunately we did experience a drop in volunteerism.
“We did the best we could with who we had available to us. So that is why we’re calling it a success,” Monty said.
Coun. Lisa MacDonald asked if the problems the festival has faced have been overcome, such as vandalism of festival assets while located on the Sportsplex property.
“You mentioned vandalism and a few other things. Have you been able to correct those things? Did you have to use risk insurance for that? Was it a collaboration with the township to fix them?” MacDonald said.
Monty explained that although the vandalism has not been stopped, if the festival and township work together, a solution would be found.
“There is one thing that resonates and it’s always the relationship that we have with the township. And we haven’t been able to curb the vandalism unfortunately but certainly when we get together and have these discussions they’ll no doubt come to a resolve,” Monty said.
Monty described the festival and where it came from.
“Established in 1946 the mandate of Fergus Scottish Festival was and continues to be to promote an event dedicated to the visual, musical, athletic and written heritage of Scotland and those Scottish people who made Upper Canada their home,” Monty said.
The Fergus Scottish Festival will happen Aug. 11 to 13. This year will be the 78th anniversary of the event. This year will also mark the 190th anniversary of Fergus.
Tickets can be purchased as of March 1 at 10 a.m.
However, there will be the Kilt Skate at the Centre Wellington Sportsplex, Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. It’s a free event with skating, hot chocolate, shortbread and bagpipes.
According to Monty, the festival group requests the committee’s attendance at the festival as well as the committees support for the festival. The festival intends to apply for capital and program specific support.
At the end of the presentation, the committee did not make a decision on the matter.
Jesse Gault is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.