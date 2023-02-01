At their Jan. 19 meeting, Carlow Mayo Township council heard from Kayla Weichenthal, the treasurer and deputy clerk, who submitted her report on the borrowing and interim tax bylaws and the outstanding taxes to be collected by the township. After discussing it, council voted to pass the bylaws and accept Weichenthal’s report.
Carlow Mayo council looked at bylaw 01-2023, their borrowing bylaw, at their meeting on Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. at the Mayo Community Centre.
They will be borrowing $300,000 from their financial institution to cover all expenses until all taxes are collected in the township. According to Weichenthal, the township has not had to borrow from this fund for this purpose for the last 10 years.
Council also looked at bylaw 02-2023, their Interim Tax Billing bylaw, which allows the township to levy amounts on the assessment of property to be applied to interim billing with installments due on March 31 and on May 31. The levied amount shall not exceed 50 per cent of the total amount of taxes for municipal, county and school purposes that were levied on the property in the previous year. A 1.25 per cent penalty is added to all interim taxes overdue on April 1 and the first day of the month for any extra months thereafter.
As for outstanding taxes owed to the township as of Dec. 31, 2022, Weichenthal said there was $131.665.30 owing, which was $429,325.66 less than was owed to the township as of Sept. 30, 2022, when the total owing was 560,990.96.