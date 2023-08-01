When you think of food and Manitoulin Island, sushi, ramen and dumplings aren’t really dishes that come to mind.
Known for its freshwater fish, hawberries and other wild edibles like wild leeks, the island has been expanding its repertoire of flavours in recent years thanks to a burgeoning local food scene.
Recently, islanders and visitors have developed a taste for Asian cuisine as a result of a sushi restaurant in Little Current.
Owned by local resident Courtney Elliott, Bear Restaurant and Bar opened in December 2022. At the helm is executive chef and co-founder Artem Donskov, who worked as head chef and executive chef at various restaurants in Kyiv, Ukraine, before moving to the island with his wife and daughter last fall. The restaurant is located on Water Street, in the unit once occupied by the Island Jar.
Although Donskov and his staff also make traditional Ukrainian dishes like cabbage rolls that are available in the restaurant’s grab-and-go section — and are sold out just as soon as they’re placed on the shelf — he draws inspiration from Asian cuisine. His menu features dumplings, ramen, tom yum soup and sushi using local ingredients like rainbow trout.
“A big part of my career was working in a network of Asian and European cuisine restaurants,” he said. “I came here and thought we needed more diversity. It was risky, absolutely.”
He knew many of his clientele perhaps never tried sushi before or had an aversion to raw fish, so he created a menu to consider this palate.
“I worked on my recipes and my menu is an adaptation,” he said. “So I don’t have sashimi on my menu because not many people would probably order it.”
One of his popular plates is the Manitoulin maki roll, made with cream cheese, pickled red onion, apples, pickled rainbow trout, horseradish and chives.
“Being a chef isn’t only about a passion for food or about money, it’s about communication with people,” said Donskov. “I just love the open kitchen concept because I can see people’s eyes. I can talk to them. It’s a great part of my job.”
Donskov said many of his friends questioned his move to Manitoulin Island, wondering why he wouldn’t settle in a larger city with an established Ukrainian community. Coming from a city with close to three million people, he knew it would be a bit of an adjustment living in a small town.
However, his wife was attracted to the community after connecting with a local resident with a Ukrainian background who was willing to sponsor the family to leave the war-torn country.
“When I first came to Manitoulin, it was really strange and weird for me,” said Donskov. “Coming from a city of millions, it was so quiet here. It was late autumn here and there was nobody. If you had to buy something after 7 o’clock, you were out of luck.”
And after a recent trip to Toronto, Donskov has realized big city life is no longer for him. “It’s too loud, too much driving and too much traffic,” he laughed.
Since his move, Donskov has met many new Ukrainian newcomers who have settled on the island, and he has encouraged some of his friends to come, too.
“Now there are more people from Ukraine here,” said Donskov, “It’s kind of a community now.”
Many of those Ukrainian newcomers are now employed at the restaurant.
“Now that I have been here eight months, I can say that the people are amazing,” said Donskov. “Canadian people are wonderful. Especially the people on the island. I cannot calculate all the people who have helped us. And it’s not about financial help. It’s about support. Community support. It’s a big thing.”
Donskov said he and his family feel like they’ve always been islanders.
“We laugh, we talk, discuss the weather and prices of real estate or anything. I feel like I’ve known them for a long time."
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
