HOWICK TOWNSHIP – Soffit repairs to the Wroxeter bridge are needed and at its Aug. 15 meeting, Howick council approved a tender to get the job done.
The council approved the tender form Theo Vandenberk Construction Inc. in the amount of $271,473.46 (including HST), for the repairs. Additionally, the approved tender budget is to be transferred to the 2024 budget, as work is to begin in the new year.
BM Ross put out for tender repairs to the soffit of the Wroxeter bridge and five tenders were received, with Vandenberk being the lowest and the highest being $538,523.76. The job was proposed for this fall or next spring, depending on the contractor’s workload. Vandenberk would prefer to do the project next spring and the company will have until June 7, 2024, to complete the work on the bridge.
Additionally, the dam boards will need to be installed and removed two times during the project to divert the water. This will be done by public works in conjunction with Wroxeter village management. The cost will be approximately $600 per time.
BM Ross has worked with Theo Vandenberk Construction Inc. on other projects and recommended them for this project.
Howick had a budget $380,000, to be funded by road reserves, if the project went ahead in
2023. However, with the project being slated for 2024, the funds will now be allocated from the 2024 budget.
“Howick Township received a better price for this work than in the past, but is unsure if that is because of the tender having the option of spring or fall completion. With the delay at the Quarry Line culvert, it should still be completed this year, there is a contingency of $25,000 which will cover the cost of remobilization. The project should still be on budget as there are no more surprises,” explained the report.
Council approved the tender to Theo Vandenberk Construction Inc. for $271,473.46 and the project will begin in spring of 2024.