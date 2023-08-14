ADELAIDE METCALFE - During last meeting, Council introduced its new 2024 Budget Working Group. This team will be comprised of councillors and department managers tasked with the budget creation process. Councillor Betty Ann Mackinnon and Mayor Sue Clarke will be part of this working group; they will join municipal staff during budget discussions on October and November of 2023. The council is expected to appoint two new members each year to ensure fair representation of all members.
Twp. of Adelaide Metcalfe has made significant improvements to its budget process, ensuring that financial decisions are made promptly. These simplified measures have allowed for better planning and resource allocation, which benefits both the municipality and its residents.
This working group will play a critical role in shaping the development of the 2024 budget. The primary goal is to provide councillors with a first-hand understanding of the budget creation process carried out by staff prior to its presentation to Council. In addition, another of its objectives is to obtain valuable information on the intricacies of the budget, which will allow councillors to contribute their perspectives and comments, ensuring the alignment of the budget with the needs and priorities of the Adelaide Metcalfe community.