One Nakusp-area man has been sent back to prison for violating bail conditions and faces more charges – along with a second man – after police came across a hoard of stolen property in an underground bunker.
Police say they made the discovery in a house occupied by a “prolific offender.”
An RCMP release says the Nakusp detachment received a report of a break and enter at a residence near Burton, south of Nakusp on the Arrow Lakes, on March 14. Several items were stolen, including a white Ford F350. Police were able to identify the suspects using game camera footage that captured the incident.
Then the break in the case came.
“On the early morning of March 16, a Nakusp member noted the stolen pickup at the back of a known prolific offender’s residence,” says the police report. “Several members attended the scene, where two males were arrested. Members held the scene while a warrant was obtained and a search conducted.”
That’s when they discovered a motherlode of stolen goods.
“The search also revealed a large underground bunker where a significant amount of the stolen property was located,” RCMP say.
During the police investigation, another vehicle, from the Lumby area, was found near the scene of the Burton break and enter, and some of the owner’s tools from that vehicle were also recovered.
One of the men arrested was found to be in breach of his conditional sentence order. The order was revoked and he will serve his remaining sentence in prison. “The investigation continues but at this time charges of break and enter and possession of stolen property are being recommended against two individuals,” police conclude.