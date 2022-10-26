Several River Valley women will gather on Thursday evening, Nov. 3, at the Best Western Woodstock to deliver thousands of dollars to charity.
Since its first meeting in November 2014, the 100+ Women Who Care River Valley has delivered $97,100 to 11 local registered charities. By the end of the Nov. 3 meeting, the women’s group hopes to see the number climb well above the $100,000 plateau.
On Oct. 19, three committee members, Kerry Culberson, Laura Cook and Debbi Graham, met to select, in a random draw, this year’s three contending charities from the long list of nominations.
“The three charities have been notified and are preparing their presentations for the meeting on Thursday, November 3,” said Graham.
She said they hope to see a large turnout at the meeting as the organization looks to return to its pre-pandemic numbers.
The 100+ Women Who Care River Valley is a group of local women interested in supporting their Western Valley area community.
“There are similar groups of women in many countries around the world,” Graham explained. “We come from all walks of life and varying backgrounds.”
She said the women, as individuals, recognize the challenge to make a meaningful impact in their community, but, as a group, they can contribute in ways they never thought possible.
The 100+ Women Who Care River Valley meet twice yearly, in April and November, to select charities.
The Nov. 3 meeting begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.
Graham explained that each woman, who becomes a member of our group, nominates her favourite local charity.
“We maintain a list of these nominated charities,” she said. “About a week prior to each meeting, three local charities are randomly picked from this list.
The group invites the three charities to speak for five minutes about their organization and what it would do if awarded the money.”
Each 100+ Women Who Care River Valley member brings $100 cash or cheque. Following the three presentations, each member votes, by secret ballot, for the charity of their choice.
Graham explained the winning charity leaves the one-hour meeting with $10,000, or more if more than 100 women attend the event.
As the ballots are counted, she added, the group hears from past winners about how their organizations put the funds to use.