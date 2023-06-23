The Good Neighbours Food Centre received a donation on June 13th, when Wilmer Froese, at his book launch, donated half of the proceeds from each book sold that evening to the Centre. His book “Neighbours Helping Neighbours” is his recollection of the time from the days when the Rosthern Food Bank was still just a question in the minds of the Rosthern Ministerial through to the grand opening of GNFC and beyond. This book is about the people, the volunteers, the community and all the effort that went into making GNFC what it is today.
Linda Rudachyk introduced Wilmer to the gathering, but he really needed no introduction, as the years he spent heading up the Food Bank and leading it through the transition to GNFC has made him a well-known figure in Rosthern and area. Most of the book was written from memory in just two short months. Its initial intent was to be merely a recording, in chronological order, of the beginnings of the food bank. After he completed the writing and received affirmation from his wife and son of its quality, Froese contacted Heather Nickel at Your Nickel’s Worth Publishing. Established in 1998, YNWP is a hybrid press owned and operated by Heather Nickel, and located in Regina, SK. Heather is a Rosthern Junior College alumnus who graduated from the school in 1987. After hearing Wilmer describe the book, Heather told him to send her a manuscript and within 3 or 4 days, she told him it was worth publishing and she was willing to do it. The story of the Good Neighbours Food Centre was about to be shared beyond the 50 km radius of communities it served.
“The Rosthern District Food Bank began as an emergency response to hunger in our community. Over the years we have grown and developed to become a community-based centre with a focus on food security, education, and inclusion. Together we will change lives by building a food-secure community.” ~ Board Member Dianne Ratzlaff
As part of the Rosthern Ministerial, Wilmer Froese knew that there were people in the community who were struggling to put food on their family’s table. The group had already established the Food Pantry which provided emergency food supplies to those who reached out to the Ministerial group, but the problem was few people knew it existed and therefore access was difficult. In Wilmer’s words, the initial model they followed to provide food to those in need wasn’t working the way the ministerial group had hoped and when Wilmer spoke passionately about the need for change the group encouraged him to do some research. There are those, he said, who question the place of food banks, believing that by their existence they promote a reliance on the service and thereby reduce the incentive to achieve a food-secure lifestyle. On the other side of the issue, however, are those who look at the faces of those who register for assistance, who see the incredibly large number of children who, without the services of a food bank, would go hungry. Poverty and food insecurity go hand in hand and more and more, food banks like the Good Neighbours Food Centre, are seeing a rise in the number of two-income households applying for assistance to put good food on their tables for their children.
Froese himself had to do a considerable amount of soul-searching he said, to find justification for the permanence of the Food Bank. “Food banks were only supposed to be short-term solutions to poverty. They were never actually intended to be available for the long haul and yet food banks were spreading all over the world seemingly for good. It made me wonder whether governments were abdicating their responsibility of ensuring a more equitable economic climate because they saw food banks trying to take care of the poor.” Before the food bank came into being, the poor were the invisible people of the community. People who had enough, who didn’t need help, who didn’t struggle, never encountered those who did. Even in a town the size of Rosthern the two worlds did not seem to share space, they never met because they did not walk the same paths. The Rosthern & District Food Bank before it, and now Good Neighbours Food Centre builds bridges between those two worlds as they work cooperatively in different ventures.
The motto of GNFC is “neighbours helping neighbours” which originated out of a visit to the North Battleford Food Bank in August 2011. Wilmer, his wife Barb, Arlene Heppner, and Val White were on a fact-finding mission there when they noticed these words emblazoned on the side of the food bank van. They were granted permission to use that particular phrase in relation to the Rosthern Food Bank and it grew to become their motto because despite sceptics claiming that there weren’t any poor people around Rosthern, the organizers all knew that for the food bank to succeed it would need to have the support of volunteers, neighbours willing to see and serve their neighbours. It is important to be seen.
The food bank started out its operations using the Rosthern Senior Centre as its base. After only six weeks, they realized that sharing space wasn’t working out well and reached out to Courtney and Janet Skrupski, who owned the building the Valley News was in and the adjoining building on the north of it. The Skrupskis generously rented the Rosthern Food Bank the adjacent building for a mere $200 a month to cover the cost of the utilities. From those small beginnings of four volunteers and six recipients on their opening day, by the end of the first two years, the core of volunteers grew to over 25 who served an ever-increasing number of clients who came from communities within a 50 km radius including Laird, Waldheim, Blaine Lake, Wakaw, Hague, Duck Lake, Beardy’s Okemasis’ Cree Nation, and One Arrow First Nation. Presently, GNFC distributes roughly 70 food hampers every week which represents close to 1250 people per month, almost half of which are children.
GNFC is not just a food bank. It is about more than just food; it is also a learning centre. It seeks to teach strategies to support food security, how to prepare and use different foodstuffs to meet nutritional needs, and how to plant and harvest gardens. It is the attitude of those who run it. The volunteers are concerned about the whole person…their emotional, spiritual, and physical needs. People are treated with respect and a complete lack of judgement. It is more than just the distribution of food, this place is about working for a better community.
No story about Good Neighbours Food Centre would be complete without mentioning the transition from the Rosthern & District Food Bank. In 2011, when the Food Bank first moved to Railway Avenue, they felt blessed to have the space they did. Rumours in the community hinted that the Skrupskis might be selling the Valley News building, so Wilmer spoke to them about giving the Food Bank first dibs on the building they were renting, should the Skrupskis decide to sell. Approximately a year later the Skrupskis approached Wilmer wanting to sell both buildings, since the titles were linked, for what sounded to Wilmer like a very reasonable price. Wilmer and Barb talked and decided to privately do the purchase themselves and at a later date sell the building to the Food Bank when finances were better and continue to rent to the Valley News. When the Valley News closed its door shortly after, Wilmer and Barb had to decide what they would do with the huge, now empty building. The first necessary step was to determine if the structure was still sound. Once the soundness of the building was confirmed, Wilmer approached the Board of the Food Bank to ask which of the two buildings they would like to purchase. Wilmer knew there would be extensive renovations needed in the century-old building, but when the Board voted to purchase it, Wilmer knew they would be able to afford the building and the renovations because he and Barb had already decided to donate the building. Lawrence Schmidt, Linda Rudachyk’s brother-in-law, suggested her as one to spearhead the fundraising endeavours for the new building. The fundraising committee comprised of Dr James and Sarah MacMillan, Ray Gauthier, Mary Ellen Brockman, Nadine Ens, Kevin Riekman, Dr Dennis Bishop, Kate Kading, and Melissa Kobylak together with Wilmer and Linda successfully raised $140,000 toward the renovation expenses of the century-old Valley News building, which celebrated its rebirth with the grand opening April 18th, 2018, to which more than 200 people attended.
“Unfortunately, disparity between rich and poor seems to be widening and at the present time, there seems to be little indication that this will change any time soon. Our country is one of the richest nations on earth, and yet there are many people living below the poverty line,” Froese writes. “Food bank users have taught me valuable lessons on courage, resilience, and hope. People in poverty are often the most resilient. They have learned to courageously adapt to their situation, and they are often the most ready to share what little they have with another. They look to each other for help.”
Betty Rudachyk, Executive Director at GNFC spoke when Wilmer was finished, about how the Centre also advocates on a local level around the issues involving the many faces of poverty, what food insecurity is, and how we as an entire nation need to take some responsibility for helping people to not have to live in poverty and therefore, not have to utilize a food bank. “Nobody who comes through our doors wants to come through our doors,” she said. “They hurt, they are humbled, even if they are repeat recipients, they struggle with sorrow in their soul, that they need to come here.”
“These are not local handout issues,” she continued, “these are hand-up issues in times of tremendous economic challenge. Our government does have a responsibility and Food Banks Canada is advocating constantly with the government to be looking at things like childcare subsidies and rebates that will allow people to have more income in the home. Until we have some systemic changes, the GNFC is a harbour of hope for people when they struggle to feed their families.”
“We can’t change the world, but maybe we can change one life at a time.” ~ Wilmer Froese