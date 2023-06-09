Organizers are singing a triumphant tune with the announcement of the two headlining acts that have signed up to croon for the swooning masses at this year’s Jasper Folk Music Fest.
The festival will take place on the new Jim Vena stage donated by CN Rail in Commemoration Park on Sept. 8 and 9.
“We are very excited to have Whitehorse and Moontricks both for the first time at JFMF,” said Cristin Murphy, executive director of the Jasper Heritage Folk and Blues Society, the organization that produces the festival.
“To be honest our entire line up is going to be fantastic with so many fabulous musicians.”
The rest of the lineup for the eighth annual folk extravaganza includes Danny Michel, MIINA (formerly Carmanah), Misery Mountain Boys, Brasstactics, Chubby Cree, Ray Elliott Band, Maddie Storvold and the Walnut Collective, Michaele Rhodes, Zaynab, Wilson, Josh and Bex, LucyDaFirst, and Sons and Daughter.
It’s a family-friendly festival that kicks off with the Friday parade commencing from the corner of Connaught and Hazel. It will head north along Connaught with a west turn onto Pyramid Lake Road leading straight to the festival grounds at Commemoration Park.
Everyone is invited to join in the parade wearing costumes. Paraders on bikes and scooters are also welcome.
Once the parade kicks off the festivities, they won’t stop. When attendees aren’t tuning in to the rhythms on stage on Saturday, they will have opportunities to tune into their own rhythms. Organizers have lined up a yoga workshop, a dance workshop and a Zen meditation workshop.
“Workshop sessions at the Legion Saturday afternoon will be an exciting way to see musicians from various bands playing together for the first time,” Murphy said.
“The After Dark party at the Olive Bistro Saturday night will be the last part of our 2023 fest and you don’t want to miss it.”
An adult full weekend pass is $130 until Sept. 7. There are also single day passes for both Friday and Saturday. Child, youth and seniors passes are available at the gate at different rates. The child pass includes access to the bouncy castle, a favourite for both parents and kids.
The children’s area will also have various activities for parents to join their kids including crafts and games.
Adults can enjoy responsibly with the licensed event so people can choose to have a beer in the beer gardens or on their own blanket. Food vendors will be on site for folkies to enjoy as well.
Ticket sales and more details are available at www.jasperfolkmusicfestival.ca.
The show doesn’t just run itself, however.
“We are always looking for volunteers. There are many fun ways to be involved with our festival,” Murphy said.
Volunteer application forms are available on the website. Vendor application forms are also available for crafters and makers who want to be involved.