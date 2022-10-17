Plans are in the works for a new health-care option in the Saskatoon area.
A 24/7 urgent care centre, developed in a partnership between the provincial government and Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments, will offer an alternative to emergency departments for people with non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, or who are in need of mental health care.
A similar urgent care centre was previously announced in Regina and is currently under construction. Both projects are part of the provincial government’s $7.5 billion plan to stimulate Saskatchewan’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Health Minister Paul Merriman and Ahtahkakoop Chief Larry Ahenakew signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), committing to collaborate on the new Saskatoon facility.
“Today's announcement is historic and paves a path forward to improved access to urgent care, new supports for mental health and wellness and opportunities for training and employment for Indigenous and non-Indigenous citizens of Saskatchewan,” Ahenakew said.
The MOU will expire on Dec. 31, but may be extended for up to 12 months.
When it comes to health care, Ahtahkakoop and the province have many shared goals, including “improved access to urgent care, new mental health services for the citizens of Saskatoon (and) the development of new opportunities for training,” Ahenakew said.
The new facility may also help cut down on long wait times, particularly for diagnostic services, and take some of the burden off the city’s overtaxed emergency rooms.
‘We recognize delays in emergency rooms in Saskatoon (and) this is a huge step in taking that on,” Merriman said.
The project is in its very early stages. The province and Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments will work together to identify potential locations, calculate the projected cost and develop the design requirements.
The plan is for Ahtahkakoop to build and own the facility, then lease it to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, which will staff and operate it.
Merriman said the MOU represents “a new way of doing things in Saskatoon” and “We are confident this will be a great success, and may pave the way for more partnerships together in the future."