Joelle Malette has known what she wanted to do with her life since she was 12.
“We were riding in the car and I turned to my mother and said, when I’m 16, I will get my driver’s license, when I’m 18, I will vote, and then I’ll become a lawyer,” she recalls.
The Timmins woman was true to her word, but her journey did not stop at becoming a lawyer.
“I was drawn to the ability to help others and advocate for people who either don’t have the means to do it or don’t have the desire to do it for themselves," she says.
She has discovered a passion for conflict resolution through her work, and opened her own firm, Malette ADR|RED, which offers traditional mediation services in legal matters but goes beyond that with workplace mediation education as well.
“We offer mediation before matters go to litigation,” says Malette. “We can go in and mediate between two employees and then do dispute resolution training with the management team.”
Malette noticed a lack of access to mediation in French when she was in traditional practice.
“I found it really hard to find French-speaking mediators and it was important to me to offer a service that might fill that gap.”
Her work has led to her being recently appointed to the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada, which deals with disputes in aviation, marine, railway, motor vehicle, and international bridges and tunnels sectors, and she says most of the work there has been in French.
She also recently took positions on the Social Benefits Tribunal and the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario.
The Social Benefits Tribunal hears appeals from people who have either been refused social assistance or who receive social assistance but disagree with a decision that affects their eligibility for assistance, or the amount or kind of benefits they receive.
She says that advocating for francophones in Ontario is part of her role in education, as well.
Malette teaches part-time for the University of Ottawa Legal program in French, and says that practicing in French is not as easy as simply being conversational in the language.
“Going through law school in French gives you that extra tool set, with the specific terminology,” says Malette. “It’s one thing to be able to have a conversation, it’s another to be able to step into a courthouse and advocate for a client.”
She is looking to further her advocacy as she runs for bencher in the Law Society of Ontario (LSO) in 2023, as she says there are not many francophones represented there.
“I’m one of the few francophones running, so I want to put some emphasis on that, and the need to have Francophone voices in the LSO," she says.
If elected, she would represent North East Ontario in the LSO’s decisions on policy and other matters of governance for lawyers and paralegals throughout the province.