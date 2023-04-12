ST. MARY’S — Expecting the price of local government to rise in St. Mary’s, council has capped salary and honorarium increases to less than half the cost of living increase, according to the municipality’s most recent budget documents.
The Journal’s analysis shows that in a $3.87 million operating budget for the 2023/24 fiscal year, expenditures on “legislative services” – the remunerations of and expenses for the warden and six other councillors – is forecasted to be $137,354, less than 10 per cent higher than the actual costs for the same services the year before ($126,341).
But, of this, the total remuneration for councillors – including the amounts for warden and deputy warden – is budgeted at $111,414, only three per cent higher than last year’s expenditure of $108,169, and well below Statistics Canada’s cost of living increase calculation of 7.7 per cent for Nova Scotia this year.
Most of the increase applies to “council expense” and “other council expense” line items, budgeted to be $25,940, compared with last year’s expenditure of $18,172. The year-over-year 40 per cent increase reflects a return to normal spending levels (conferences, meetings, etc.) following two years of Covid-induced inactivity.
Council approved the following remunerations for this fiscal year: $13,770 (compared with $13,369 last year) for each councillor, plus $8,763 (up from $8,503) and $6,265 (up from $6,076) for the warden and deputy warden, respectively. Additionally, councillors will be paid a per diem of $70 (up from $55) for meals to and from meetings, conferences and workshops.
There’s also very little change in projected staff salaries, which were capped at three per cent. “General administrative” services (which includes salaries, benefits, and non-staff financial management) were budgeted at $333,982, compared with expenditures of $306,465 last year.
The cost of “general government services” — roughly 20 per cent of total expenditures — is expected to rise this year to $783,397, compared with $733,530 last year.