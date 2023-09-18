STRATHROY-CARADOC — The Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc has announced its decision to award a tender for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) testing at three fire stations located within its jurisdiction. This decision was made on the last September 5 council meeting.
The decision follows a call for tenders by the municipality. Seven qualified bidders stepped forward with proposals, offering various price points ranging from $6,537.05 to $10,876.25, inclusive of HST.
The core objective of the IAQ testing is to ensure that the air quality within these stations is optimal for the firefighters and other staff working within these premises. Specifically, the testing would be conducted in both the Administration Area and the Apparatus Bays of each station. The project mandates that a certified technologist will spearhead the fieldwork.
After careful review and consultation, the council settled on EXP Services Inc. as the preferred bidder. The firm not only met all the criteria set by the municipality but also emerged as the lowest bidder, with a proposed cost of $6,537.05, including HST.
The recommendation was formally presented to the council by Robert Lilbourne, Director of Community Services. Following a swift discussion, a motion to receive the report for informational purposes was proposed and unanimously carried. Subsequently, a motion to approve the tender award to EXP Services Inc. was also proposed by Councilor Steve Pelkman, seconded by Councilor Sandi Hipple, and was unanimously approved without any reservations.
As the municipality moves forward with this endeavor, it underlines its commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy work environment for its staff.