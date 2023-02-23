The Drumheller Area Health Foundation (DAHF) is requesting financial aid from Wheatland County to help offset incurred costs to operate an upcoming fundraiser.
A presentation was made to the Wheatland County Public Presentation Committee, Feb. 14 in order to introduce the request and provide the county with information regarding its purpose.
“This organization started with the purchase of a CT scanner and they successfully raised enough funds to bring it to our hospital. Since then, countless amounts have been purchased with gracious donors supporting the foundation, making it possible for the DAHF to continue to support and enhance patient care,” said Mary Marshman, who spoke to the committee on behalf of the DAHF. “Without the initiative of these dedicated people, we wouldn’t have the amazing facility that we have today at the Drumheller Health Centre. It is with this spirit of dedication that we as a board carry forward for today and for the future of our area residents.”
The DAHF is requesting a $500 donation from Wheatland County, to pool with donations from Town of Drumheller, Kneehill County, Starland County, and the Special Areas Board.
In total, the donations to offset the cost of the April 1 fundraiser would equate to $2,500. Thus far, all four other bodies have agreed to provide the $500 donation.
During her presentation, she explained the DAHF serves patients east of the Saskatchewan border, west towards Three Hills, north towards Stettler, south towards Cluny, Gleichen, Hussar and southwest towards Rosebud, Rockyford, Standard and Strathmore.
She added the DAHF has committed to raising $120,000 for 2023 in the purchasing of a hysteroscope for $70,000 and an electrical surgical unit for supporting colonoscopy surgeries for $40,000.
During the fundraiser, a silent auction and a 50/50 draw will be hosted in order to continue raising money throughout the night.
“There will be a time in each of our lives, whether it is ourselves personally, or someone we love who will need hospital care. Be it emergency, acute, surgical, continuing care, maternity, mental health, palliative or various support services such as diagnostics, cancer treatments or dialysis,” added Marshman. “Since 1994, DAHF has been improving patient care by purchasing the equipment that is not funded by Alberta Health Services.”
This fundraiser will mark the first in-person event hosted by the DAHF since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is scheduled to take place at the Badlands Community Facility in Drumheller. The Public Presentation Committee voted to accept the presentation as information and to discuss it at the next meeting of county council.