Political representatives in Lincoln are admonishing the vandals who ripped up a Pride flag earlier this week that had been installed outside of a Beamsville church.
A statement from the Town of the Lincoln was released after the destruction of the Pride flag at Trinity United Church near King Street on May 29. The flag was found on the ground, ripped to shreds, next to the Canadian flag, according to Niagara Region Police Service.
In the June 1 statement, the town said the incident “runs contrary” to its values, which support diversity, equity and inclusivity in its programs, services and activities, “as well as the council’s strategic priority of being a welcoming community, where residents and businesses participate fully in the social, cultural and economic life of the town.”
At the Town of Lincoln council meeting on May 29, Mayor Sandra Easton officially proclaimed June 2023 as Pride Month and the Pride flag was raised at town hall in co-operation with Pride Niagara who have been facilitating similar flag raising events across the region.
“We continue to work with our partners at Pride Niagara to promote and acknowledge the contributions of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Lincoln, in the region of Niagara and across Canada,” reads the statement.
The town was not alone in its sentiment. Other politicians have also spoken out against the vandalism.
Lincoln’s regional Coun. Robert Foster attended the church’s affirming congregation ceremony back in April, which saw the church officially open its doors to the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Foster said he was disappointed when he heard about the flag destruction, and will not let this incident stop him from ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion for the Lincoln community.
“My family and I took great joy in (the ceremony), and my daughter and her partner, who are both active in the Pride community in Oxford County, were able to come and celebrate along with our community,” Foster said. “The vast majority of us here in Lincoln are caring, which is one of the many reasons I love this community.”
Sam Oosterhoff, member of provincial parliament for the Niagara West Riding, which includes Lincoln, said vandalism and destruction of property are never acceptable.
“Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and no place of worship should ever be targeted — regardless of faith background … All residents of Niagara deserve safe communities where they can live, work and worship without fear,” he said.
While Laura Ip is a regional councillor representing St. Catharines, she is one of two councillors who sit on the region’s diversity, equity and inclusion advisory committee. Ip said she was “disheartened” to hear about the destruction of the flag.
“We know that affirming churches — and other spaces, like schools and libraries — are not just life-changing, they are life-saving,” Ip said. “It’s unfortunate that someone felt it necessary to be destructive rather than — as Trinity United Church has invited them to do — engage in conversation.”
Police say video footage shows five people on the property, three of them handling the flag. Officers believe they cut down the flag at 9:54 p.m. Police continue to analyze the video footage.
At this point, police have not identified any suspects.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident at Trinity United Church or of the suspects is asked to reach out to the Niagara Regional Police Service. Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online at CrimeStoppersNiagara.ca or call 1-800-222-8477.