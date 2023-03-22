GUYSBOROUGH – Mulgrave has had success in the past with community gardens and youth council member Victoria Cook suggests it might be time to try again.
Cook gave a presentation proposing the revival of community garden spaces at the Mulgrave Memorial Centre and the Mulgrave and Area Medical Centre at Monday night’s (March 20) regular council meeting in the Town of Mulgrave.
Cook, who has worked in conjunction with town councillor Krista Luddington, outlined some reasons why the time is now to bring back community gardens in Mulgrave, including the rising cost of food, food insecurity and the lack of availability of fresh food in the town.
Council was in favour of the proposal and will look at moving the idea forward this coming summer.
In other business, Mulgrave CAO David Gray said the first draft of the 2023-2024 budget should be complete by April 17.
Speaking to the gallery following completion of agenda items, Mulgrave Mayor Ron Chisholm reported that the RCMP has been making use of the office space dedicated to them in the Mulgrave Memorial Centre.