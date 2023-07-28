HOWICK TOWNSHIP – At its July 18 meeting, there was a delegation on Howick council’s agenda regarding the closure of the Wroxeter Park entrance. Attached to the agenda was a letter from concerned citizen Lisa Hamilton.
“I would like to share with you the history and my concerns for closing the entrance way to the ball park in Wroxeter. Construction of the Wroxeter Ball Park began in 1974 after a tragic car accident took the lives of Brenda Brown, Raymond McCannell, Ken Charles and Wayne Sanderson. A group of Wroxeter residents got together and decided this may have been avoided if there was something in town for young people to do and so began the enormous task of building the park. The majority of this was paid for through blood, sweat and tears and fundraising by the residents of Wroxeter,” stated Hamilton in her letter.
“When asked at the ‘public’ meeting on July 11th why this entrance was blocked we were told it was for safety reasons and to cut down the vandalism in the park. My first thought was most vandals enter the park on foot but also a camera and motion lights have been installed in the pavillion, should that not be enough?”
She then continued on to discuss the way they have closed the park, which is by placing large rocks at the closed entrance of the park.
“It is my and the opinions of others the rocks are more of a safety issue. People have been using that entrance for over 50 years and at no time do I remember an accident or anyone getting run over on that roadway, maybe some close calls but you can say that about anywhere in town,” expressed Hamilton.
“Now all traffic entering the park is through Marietta Street, which has caused more of a hazard. The park can become grid-locked during busy times hindering any emergency vehicles access be it ambulance, fire or police. It was stated at the meeting that none of the above had been asked their opinion about closing the second entrance.”
“To my knowledge at no time were the people who live around the park or play in the park asked for their input and no public meeting was held. Should the taxpayers in Wroxeter and surrounding area not be allowed to have their say,” continued Hamilton in her letter.
Hamilton’s delegation was the first of the evening and she used her time in front of council to further express her concerns.
“People around the park should have been asked. I have people right here that live right at the park to tell you their concerns if they are allowed to speak,” Hamilton began.
“I just do not see the reason for it. After 50 years of that being the main entrance to the park, I just do not understand it.”
She then suggested doing a survey of the property to differentiate the line between public and private property, as there have been concerns from a neighbour of the park.
“Lisa had asked me about a survey to tell where the park line is. I guess my thing is, yes we could probably do a survey, but I’m not a person who likes to spend taxpayers money doing a survey… I just don’t see the value of it,” expressed Reeve Doug Harding.
Hamilton then questioned the rocks being put in place to close the entrance.
“That decision was made by the Wroxeter Parks Board. And they’re always looking for new members, this is the tough thing for volunteers, they make a decision and it’s not going to suit everybody,” explained Harding.
“I have a real problem with these stones myself. When I heard that this was closed off, I quickly went over and saw and couldn’t believe how they closed this off.”
Harding then wondered if “somehow we can get the people of Wroexter to decide whether we should have this closed or open.”
Harding continued by explaining that if the entrance does remain closed, the rocks will be moving.
“I’m just gonna tell you, if we keep it closed, those rocks are not going to be there very much longer. I’m gonna get council’s permission, I’ve had a person offer to move them and I said I couldn’t do that without council making that decision. But before we close it with some other better way, we have to have better signage…. We either close it the right way or leave it open. That’s the question.”
Another unnamed member from the delegation spoke up, questioning “why now?”
“This is going against what we built.” He then listed the people that had built the park and that they would be disappointed by this decision.
“To have it disgraced by the way it looks now and the way the Parks Board did it is just a travesty.”
The reeve then expressed that the park has improved in recent years but the rocks placed at the closed entrance diminish that improvement.
“Now with this new Parks Board we have, I don’t know who to credit it to. But this park looks so much better than it did a few years ago, but then the last thing they did was roll the boulders out which spoiled them getting kudos for fixing up the park, is my belief.”
The unnamed man from the delegation then said there needs to be a town vote.
To which Hamilton replied that “we don’t understand the reason for closing it. We haven’t been given a good reason to close the entrance… Wroxeter Park has always been known for that entrance.”
Discussions continued, where talks of a referendum began.
“We need somebody to take charge of something like that, maybe it’s not even a legal thing for me to suggest… We’re not gonna satisfy everybody, if there’s 100 people who come out and vote and 51 of them want this open,” stated Harding.
“There’s no reason to close it… there’s no rationality there,” explained the unnamed man.
To which Clerk Caitlin Gillis responded that there was a complaint that they had to consider.
“It was about people cutting across their property to use that entrance,” she said.
Hamilton stated that’s why she asked for a survey to see if they are in fact cutting across private property. Reeve Harding then questioned if council should vote on something like this.
“I think the community needs to make the decision,” expressed Coun. Rosemary Rognvaldson.
“I agree with you,” said Harding.
“If Wroxeter people are interested in doing this vote… the sooner those rocks are moved the better I feel. And if closing it wins, we close it right.”
Gillis then suggested a public meeting and consultation where they could “hear both sides” to the closure of the park entrance.
“We have to have something democratic from the Wroxeter people if this should happen,” explained Harding.
Next to speak was Deputy Reeve Megan Gibson, who serves on the Wroxeter Parks Board and was involved in the decision on closing the entrance.
“We weren’t against polling the town by any means. We also thought the rocks were a temporary solution… It was the best solution in our minds.”
She also talked about getting proper signage as well if the park entrance remains closed.
Harding then asked for direction from council to “move those rocks” until “we have this thing settled.”
They then voted to move the rocks with Gibson saying that she “is going to stand by the decision of the Parks Board and vote ‘no.’”
It was passed for council to move the rocks. After the vote, Gibson explained how much the parks board has done for the community.
“This Parks Board has done a lot… it’s visible… I feel like this is really detrimental to the volunteers.”
To which Hamilton replied that “none of us at all are dissing the volunteer group.”
Another member of the delegation then questioned Gibson serving on both council and the Parks Board saying, “we think you should have declared a conflict of interest.”
Gibson then said there needs to be a mandate for all the boards and committees as she has been “stressing” this for the past two years.
“What we’re supposed to do and not supposed to do… I’ve been stressing to get this done for situations like this, because it’s not fair to the volunteers, it’s not fair to anyone that has put time and effort into this,” finished Gibson.