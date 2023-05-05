BROCKTON – Council approved an application to the heritage fund for repairing and refurbishing 15 windows at Victoria Jubilee Hall (VJH).
The cost will amount to a total of $31,380.
Bob McCulloch gave a presentation to council explaining what the project would entail and the reasons for the work.
VJH is actually owned by the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario. The heritage building has a lot of windows – 41, according to McCulloch, including the dormers.
“Most are 10 feet tall and high off the ground,” he said – a polite way of saying repairing the windows of a heritage building isn’t easy.
As with the rest of the building, the windows needed attention. In 2014, the committee determined they needed to be a priority, although they were by no means the only concern over the years.
The committee started with the basement windows, which were not only the easiest to get at, but were in urgent need of work. A photo in McCulloch’s presentation showed how water was getting in and causing damage.
“Rainwater was running into the basement, causing dampness, odour and the potential for mould,” he said. “The 10 windows were made weather-tight.”
Then came the huge upper windows, which were repaired two at a time, for about $350 each. The old windows were removed and refurbished, and insulated glass was installed on the outside of the old windows, to protect them from further deterioration.
The dormer windows received aluminum cladding during the bell tower renovation of 2016.
This year, it was the 12-foot-wide north window.
That leaves 17 large windows that were, unfortunately, neglected for years. The damage includes peeling paint, deteriorating wood and water damage. McCulloch said volunteers will refurbish two windows on the northeast side of the building.
He told council the remaining 15 would be looked after by Trillium Glass, using the same process as at the old Baptist Church and Presbyterian Church. He explained that Trillium Glass will carefully measure, then install a plate of tempered glass on the outside, “to preserve the heritage windows behind.” The cost would be less than $2,000 per window. VJH would be responsible for any unforeseen repairs.
“There may be rot that needs repair,” said McCulloch.
“The committee feels that this is a bargain,” added McCulloch, considering that the cost of not doing the work would be extensive damage to the frames, water penetration into the building, and spalling (flaking off) of bricks below the window sills. He added that it’s a “long-term solution. The volunteers have said they are not going to let the elements destroy this building.”
Council was well aware that as a building with heritage designation, VJH’s windows require special consideration.
Coun. Kym Hutcheon commented, “Vinyl windows would not be permitted… I support this.”
Councillors Carl Kuhnke and Mitch Clark said the use of tempered glass was “a really great idea” – it would protect not only from weather, but a carelessly-thrown stone.
Hutcheon added that it will also result in lower heating costs.
The window request went before the Brockton Heritage Committee, which recommended council approve it, and at the same time, update its policy on such applications.
Hutcheon made the motion, seconded by Coun. Greg McLean, that council approve the repair and refurbishment of 15 windows at VJH by Trillium Glass, as recommended by the Brockton Heritage Committee, and that the full amount of $31,380 be provided from the Heritage Trust Fund program.
Council further updated its heritage trust fund program, and subsequently approved a grant of $5,000 for repairs to the former Baptist Church building – the fieldstone façade.
The building is now privately owned and has been converted into residential units and commercial space. Council had approved a previous $5,000 grant which, according to the staff report presented to council, would “assist in maintaining the heritage attributes of the church.”
Hutcheon said the trust fund hasn’t been touched for many years, and “we do need to protect these 13 (heritage) properties.”