A rookie politician will lead the body that represents the public interest in the region’s healthcare system. Warfield Mayor Frank Marino was elected chair of the West Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital District at its January 25 meeting.
He defeated incumbent chair, Kaslo Mayor Suzan Hewat, for the position. She held the position for three years.
Marino admitted he didn’t have a lot of experience as a politician, but said his resume in the healthcare industry would serve him in good stead.
“I was actually around when Interior Health was first formed, as the HR director for the West Kootenay area, and that was an interesting time,” he told the board. He also worked as an administrator for acute, home and residential care for IH. “So I do have some background on how the request for projects and equipment goes.”
Hewat was elected the acting chair, to fill in the chair role if Marino is unavailable.
The WKBRHD executive committee will be made up of Walter Popoff (representing Arrow Lakes/ Castlegar/Nakusp), Keith Page (Kaslo, Nelson and Salmo), Grace McGregor (Boundary), and Terry Martin (representing Greater Trail).
The regional hospital board is made up of mayors, councillors, and area directors from both the Central Kootenay and Kootenay Boundary Regional Districts. Its job is to provide public representation on funding requests from Interior Health on spending projects. Usually, local taxpayers are asked to fund about 40% of a capital project, with the Province funding the rest. The board has no say in the day-to-day administration of the healthcare system.