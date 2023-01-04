Public Health Sudbury and Districts recorded two new deaths related to COVID-19 during the final days of the holiday season.
Since its last report on Dec. 30, there have been 59 new confirmed cases of the virus in Greater Sudbury and surrounding regions. In its latest report, Public Health said there are 133 active cases, a slight decrease from the 142 active cases previously reported.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 21,586 confirmed cases in the region. Of those, 21,453 have been resolved.
As Sudbury enters 2023, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is approaching 200, with 196 deaths reported so far.
Of the two deaths confirmed in this week, Public Health says the virus was the underlying cause in one case, and a contributing factor but not the underlying cause in the other.
In Sudbury-area hospitals, 20 patients have COVID-19. Of those, nine were admitted because of the virus, and the rest were admitted for other reasons.
Only one patient with a confirmed case of the virus remains in the ICU. Public Health said the patient was placed in intensive care because of COVID-19.
A number of outbreaks remain active across the region. Since the new year, four new outbreaks have been reported in Greater Sudbury and Manitoulin, bringing the total number up to 11.
The new outbreaks include Floor 7 North at Health Sciences North, Regent Manor Retirement Residence, Lodge 1 Home Area at Pioneer Manor, and Hope Terrace Site at Manitoulin Community Living.
Only one previously reported outbreak, on Floor 4 North at Health Sciences North, has been declared over since the last report.
Since the pandemic began, Public Health and its partners have administered nearly 514,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. So far, 90.1 per cent of residents over the age of 12 have received two doses, and 58.4 per cent have received a third dose or at least one booster.
Public Health is encouraging all residents to keep up to date with COVID-19 vaccination as the region deals with higher-than-normal reports of respiratory viruses during this winter's cold and flu season.
Public Health Sudbury and Districts staff members, meanwhile, are back at it, running COVID-19 vaccination clinics now that the holidays are ended.
In a release, Public Health said it "recommends that you receive all COVID-19 vaccines for which you are eligible — including booster dose — to build long-term protection against COVID-19. Staying up to date means you have completed the initial dose(s) of a COVID-19 vaccine.
"For those five years of age and older, it also means having received a COVID-19 vaccine within the last six months."
In addition, the influenza vaccine is readily available at many locations throughout Sudbury-Manitoulin, including local pharmacies and health care providers’ offices. To that end, Public Health is offering the influenza vaccine throughout the district by appointment only. To book an appointment, call 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200), Monday to Friday, during normal business hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Walk-in only clinic: Sagamok Community Wellness Department. First and second doses for those 6 months to under 5. First, second, and booster doses for those 5 and older.
Appointment-only clinics: Public Health Sudbury and Districts, Espanola office. First and second doses for those 6 months to under 5. First, second, and booster doses for those 5 and older.
Friday, Jan. 6
Appointment-only clinics: Public Health main office, Sudbury, First and second doses for those 5 and older. First, second, and booster doses for those 5 and older.
Appointment and walk-in clinics: Southridge Mall, Sudbury. First, second, and booster doses for those 5 and older.
To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online, visit covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866- 522-9200), 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
For a list of scheduled clinics, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.
Additional opportunities may also be available through select primary care providers or at participating pharmacies. Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for pharmacy locations that offer the COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information or if you have questions, talk to trusted sources such as Public Health immunizers, health care providers, and pharmacists, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health at 705-522-9200 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200).
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
Twitter: @mia_rjensen