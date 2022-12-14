Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
HUDSON TOWNSHIP - Hudson Township is entering a new term of council with three new councillors.
Long-time reeve Larry Craig and incumbent councillor Greg Seed have been joined by Crystal Gauthier, Dana McLean, and Clayton Seymour.
Over the past couple of years the township's enclosed skating rink and the volunteer-run library in the municipal hall have both been closed.
The doors are now reopening.
At the time of this interview, Craig stated that he expected the skating rink to be flooded on the weekend of December 10 to make ice. Consideration was also being given to changing the hours slightly for rink times, but had not yet been finalized. In previous years the rink had been open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The rink might close slightly earlier Sunday to Thursday, but "we haven't got anything written in stone," said Craig of the discussion.
The skating rink is available for rental, he said. It is free for use by residents.
He noted there are now some security cameras inside the structure because vandalism had occurred a couple of years ago.
Craig said the skating rink does need some upgrades for better ventilation.
The township hall is also available for rental.
The volunteer-run library in the lower level of the hall has also reopened and people can drop by on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where three volunteers will be manning the site. Locally made crafts such as knitting and quilts will also be displayed, and some of the items will be for sale.
Books are available, but there are no fines. It is a lending library, Craig explained.
The Pike Lake Municipal Park was well used last year, he stated. A new dock was added about three years ago, and there are also volleyball courts at the site, he noted.
In 2022 the township contracted out the management of the dump to a company.
"We were having a hard time getting an attendant, so we ended up with a contract," he explained.
Craig said the immediate plans are to hire a new assistant for the road superintendent, which is expected to be done this month.
The township is also looking for a new grader.
"We're shopping around for a new one," he said. The existing grader "has almost had it."
Some road work is being planned for 2023, but there have not yet been discussions about surface treatment projects, he said. Some surface treatment work was done in 2022 in the Twin Lakes area.
"We may be doing more. We'll see what happens as far as budget goes. Other than that it will be general maintenance," said Craig. Gravel has been crushed and is ready for use, he noted.