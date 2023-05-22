The Campbellville Community Association has announced to host the 2023 RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) Musical Ride Cross Canada Tour on September 19th and 21st at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Milton in collaboration with Woodbine Entertainment Group. The event will coincide with live Standardbred racing and celebrate the RCMP's 150th anniversary.
The RCMP Musical Ride Cross Canada Tour is a cherished Canadian symbol representing tradition, honour, and pride. It is widely recognized both domestically and internationally. The Musical Ride aims to enhance front-line policing operations by fostering positive relationships, supporting recruitment efforts, and promoting the RCMP's image in Canadian and global communities.
The troop consists of up to 32 riders, all police officers, and their horses. They perform intricate formations and drills set to music, lasting approximately 30 minutes, that require precise control, timing, and coordination. It will be the second time that the Campbellville Community Association has hosted the RCMP Musical Ride, following their successful hosting of the event in 2017 for Canada's 150th cross-Canada tour.
The association will seek potential partners and recruit volunteers for the event in the coming weeks. Save the dates, Tuesday, September 19th, and Thursday, September 21st, to witness the magic of the RCMP Musical Ride in person and be part of history in the making.