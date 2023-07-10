Peace region residents were recently invited to celebrate the annual Pemmican Days to experience Saulteau First Nations history and traditions.
The three-day event took place on July 7th and ran till July 9th on Saulteau First Nations’ Pemmican Grounds.
The event was started by a previous chief and council leadership team 37 years ago to showcase the First Nations’ culture by showcasing various events to residents in the region. The activities range from traditional games like horse wrestling, slingshot, high kick, and different eating contests.
The event is named after a traditional Indigenous cuisine, Pemmican, a mixture of dried meat, fat, and berries, as a tribute to the First Nations culture.
The event is open to all members of the public. All age groups are divided into four categories: youth, elder, male, and female, to participate in various competitions, giving them the freedom to showcase their talents and skills.
“Pemmican Day is a celebration of cultural and traditional Indigenous lifestyle. Pemmican Days gives an Indigenous perspective to the community members and brings awareness among people about our way of life, our identity as first nations,” said Saulteau First Nations councillor Juritha Owens.
Saulteau First Nations Chief, Rudy Paquette, said Pemmican Days focuses on creating an environment of learning which allows Elders of the community to pass on their traditional knowledge to the next generation.
“The goal of these days is to revive the traditional culture and provide an experience where community members embrace and celebrate our nation's rich history,” said Paquette.
Owens feels Pemmican days are about more than just fun activities. She believes that the event also significantly reduces racism by educating people about the history of First Nations, thereby creating a more inclusive environment where one appreciates the differences.
The First Nation hopes to invite more people in the future by collaborating with more diverse organizations to spread the message of love and respect.